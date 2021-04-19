Sensex crashes over 1,200 points in early trade, Nifty tests 12,250 mark on rising COVID-19 cases

The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened over 2 per cent lower on Monday amid the surging coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the country.

At 9:24 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 1,241.83 points (2.54 per cent) at 47,590.20, while the broader Nifty 50 was at 14,247.95, down 369.90 points (2.53 per cent).

India reported 2,73,810 new Covid-19 cases and 1,619 deaths in the last 24 hours on Monday, according to data from the Union Health Ministry. Follow COVID-19 LIVE updates

Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Reliance Industries (RIL) were the top contributors to Sensex’s fall earlier in the day.

The key sectoral index — Bank Nifty — was down over 4.5 per cent early trade dragged by RBL Bank, IDFC First Bank and AU Small Finance Bank. It was followed by Nifty Financial Services was down over 4 per cent weighed by Bajaj Finance, Piramal Enterprises and HDFC.

Global market

Asian shares hovered near 1-1/2 week highs on Monday helped by expectations monetary policy will remain accommodative the world over, while COVID-19 vaccine rollouts help ease fears of another dangerous wave of coronavirus infections.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last at 695.59, within striking distance of Friday’s high of 696.48 – a level not seen since Apr. 7. The index jumped 1.2 per cent last week and is up 5 per cent so far this year, on track for its third straight yearly gain.

Australian shares were 0.25 per cent higher while New Zealand’s benchmark index and South Korea’s KOSPI added 0.4 per cent each. Japan’s Nikkei eased 0.4 per cent.

–global market input from Reuters