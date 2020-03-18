Sensex rises over 500 points in opening deals, Nifty reclaims 9,000-mark

Share Trading at a firm in Kolkata. (Express photo by Partha Paul) Share Trading at a firm in Kolkata. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

The benchmark indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened on a positive note on Wednesday taking overnight cues from the Wall Street.

The S&P BSE Sensex climbed as high as 522.68 points (1.71 per cent) to 31,101.77, while the Nifty 50 index rose as much as 160.50 points (1.79 per cent) to 9,127.55.

However, the indices pared most of their gains minutes later. At 9:28 am, the Sensex was up 147.94 points (0.48 per cent) at 30,727.03, while the broader Nifty was at 9,022.00, up 54.95 points (0.61 per cent).

Gains in the early deals on the Sensex were led by Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Infosys, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel and ONGC which rose 2-3.5 per cent higher.

Rupee

The rupee climbed over 32 paise to 73.9238 against the US dollar during the early trade on Wednesday. The domestic currency had settled at 74.2450 against the greenback on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg data.

Global market

In the global markets, US stock futures and several Asian shares fell in choppy trade on Wednesday, as worries about the coronavirus pandemic eclipsed hopes broad policy support would combat the economic fallout of the outbreak.

Most traditional safe-haven assets were also under pressure as battered investors looked to unwind their damaged positions, leading to wide discrepancies between various markets.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.3 per cent, led by a 4.9 per cent fall in Australia while Japan’s Nikkei gained 1.6 per cent.

US stock futures fell 3 per cent in Asia, a day after the S&P 500 rose 6 per cent and Dow Jones rose 5.2 per cent or 1,049 points.

Wall Street

On the Wall Street, The S&P 500 rose 6 per cent on Tuesday, clawing back a significant portion of Monday’s steep losses, as the Federal Reserve and the White House took further steps to boost liquidity and stem damage from the coronavirus outbreak that has gripped the global economy.

The US central bank relaunched a financial crisis-era purchase of short-term corporate debt to help companies be able to continue paying workers and buy supplies through the pandemic. The move to buy back commercial paper followed several emergency measures taken by the Fed on Sunday, including slashing interest rates to near zero.

Also on Tuesday, the Trump administration pursued an $850 billion stimulus package to buttress the economy and mulled sending Americans $1,000 checks within two weeks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1,048.86 points, or 5.2 per cent, to 21,237.38, the S&P 500 gained 143.06 points, or 6.00 per cent, to 2,529.19 and the Nasdaq Composite added 430.19 points, or 6.23 per cent, to 7,334.78.

– With global market and wall street inputs from Reuters

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd