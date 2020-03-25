Sensex climbs over 500 points in opening deals, Nifty inches close to 8,000-mark tracking global cues

Oil-to-telecom behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) was the top gainer in the early deals on Tuesday amid reports that Facebook is in discussions to take a stake in the company’s telecom arm Reliance Jio. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) Oil-to-telecom behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) was the top gainer in the early deals on Tuesday amid reports that Facebook is in discussions to take a stake in the company’s telecom arm Reliance Jio. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) began on a positive note on Wednesday taking cues from their Asian peers which rose following Wall Street’s massive rebound as the US Congress appeared closer to passing a $2 trillion stimulus package to mitigate the economic blow from the coronavirus pandemic.

At 9:19 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was at 27,181.40, up 507.37 points (1.90 per cent), while the broader Nifty 50 index was up 141.75 points (1.82 per cent) at 7,942.80.

However, going ahead the investor sentiment is likely to get affected by the 21-day country-wide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday night in an effort to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

Among Sensex stocks, oil-to-telecom giant Reliance Industries (RIL) was the top gainer in the early deals on Tuesday amid reports that Facebook is in discussions to take a stake in the company’s telecom arm Reliance Jio. Apart from this, Nestle India, Bajaj Finance and Tech Mahindra were the other top gainers in the early morning trade. On the other hand, IndusInd Bank was the top loser along with Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Axis Bank. (see heatmap below)

Sensex stocks at 9:21 am. (Source: BSE) Sensex stocks at 9:21 am. (Source: BSE)

On the sectoral front, the Nifty FMCG index was up over 2 per cent led by gains in Nestle India and HUL. This apart, the Nifty Financial Services too was up over 2 per cent led by Bajaj Finance.

Sectoral indices on NSE at 9:23 am. (Source: NSE) Sectoral indices on NSE at 9:23 am. (Source: NSE)

Global market

In the global markets, Asian shares extended their rally on Wednesday in the wake of Wall Street’s massive rebound as the US Congress appeared closer to passing a $2 trillion stimulus package to mitigate the economic blow from the coronavirus pandemic.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.7 per cent with Australian shares jumping 3.4 per cent and South Korean shares gaining 3.5 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei surged 4.8 per cent.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average soared 11.37 per cent, its biggest one-day percentage gain since 1933.

– With global market inputs from Reuters

