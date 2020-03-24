Sensex climbs over 1,400 points in opening deals, Nifty reclaims 8,000-mark on global cues

All the Sensex stocks were trading on a positive note during the early deals on Tuesday with HCL Technologies being the biggest gainer in the early trade on Tuesday. (File photo) All the Sensex stocks were trading on a positive note during the early deals on Tuesday with HCL Technologies being the biggest gainer in the early trade on Tuesday. (File photo)

The benchmark equity indices on BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened over 5 per cent higher on Tuesday tracking a rise in the global markets which climbed as the Fed offered to buy unlimited amounts of assets to steady markets and expanded its mandate to corporate and muni bonds.

At 9:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 1,411.96 points (5.43 per cent) at 27,393.20, while the Nifty 50 was at 8,020, up 410.70 points (5.40 per cent).

All the Sensex stocks were trading on a positive note during the early deals on Tuesday with HCL Technologies being the biggest gainer with nearly 10 per cent gains. This apart, Axis Bank and Bajaj Finance were the other two key gainers which were up over 8.5 per cent. (See the heatmap below)

Among the sectoral indices on NSE, the key Nifty Bank index was up over 4.5 per cent led by gains in Axis Bank, Bandhan Bank and Punjab National Bank (PNB).

The rupee was trading on a firm note during the morning trade on Tuesday having risen to 75.9337 against the US dollar so far. The domestic currency had settled at 76.2937 against the greenback on Monday, according to Bloomberg data.

In the global markets, Asian stocks rebounded sharply on Tuesday as the US Federal Reserve’s promise of bottomless dollar funding eased painful strains in financial markets, even if it could not soften the immediate economic hit of the coronavirus.

While Wall Street seemed unimpressed, investors in Asia were encouraged enough to lift E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 by 3 per cent and Japan’s Nikkei 6.2 per cent. If sustained it would be the biggest daily rise for the Nikkei since late 2016.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan jumped 4.2 per cent, to more than halve Monday’s drop. Shanghai blue chips gained 2.7 per cent.

Europe also looked a shade brighter as EUROSTOXXX 50 futures climbed 3.3% and FTSE futures 3.1 per cent.

In its latest drastic step, the Fed offered to buy unlimited amounts of assets to steady markets and expanded its mandate to corporate and muni bonds.

The numbers were certainly large, with analysts estimating the package could make $4 trillion or more in loans to non-financial firms.

– With global market inputs from Reuters

