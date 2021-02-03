Sensex and Nifty open at record highs but pare gains minutes later

The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at their record highs on Wednesday but pared their early gains within the first half-hour of trade.

The S&P BSE Sensex climbed 433.67 points to hit a record high of 50,231.39, while the Nifty 50 on NSE touched a lifetime high of 14,754.90, rising by 107.05 points. However, minutes later both the indices gave up their gains and turned negative for a brief period before bouncing back to positive territory again.

At 9:49 am, the Sensex was at 49,998.02, up 200.30 points (0.40 per cent), while the Nifty was up 63.15 points (0.43 per cent) at 14,711.00.

IndusInd Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Power Grid, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Bharti Airtel and Tech Mahindra were among the top gainers in the early trade while Kotak Mahindra Bank, Maruti Suzuki India, ITC, State Bank of India (SBI) and HDFC Bank were tarding lower.

On Tuesday, the Sensex had surged 1197.11 points (2.46 per cent) to settle at 49,797.72. Likewise, the Nifty had risen 366.65 points (2.57 per cent) to end at 14,647.85.

Among the sectoral indices on NSE, the Nifty Pharma index was trading over 2.5 per cent led by Dr Reddy’s and Cipla. The Nifty IT too was up over 1 per cent aided by Coforge and MindTree.

Global market

Asian shares and US stock futures rose on Wednesday as governments around the world looked poised to boost spending to help economies recover from the coronavirus and vaccine roll-out programmes accelerated.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.51 per cent. Australian stocks jumped by 1.12 per cent. Shares in China fell 0.06 per cent.

Japan’s Nikkei added 0.66 per cent. Shares in Seoul rose by 0.44 per cent.

E-mini futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.36 per cent.

–global market input from Reuters