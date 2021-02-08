Indices start at new all-time highs, Sensex up over 500 points, Nifty scales 15,100

The benchmark indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) kicked off the new week at fresh all time highs driven by gains in auto and banking stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex hit a record high of 51,409.36 in the early trade, while the Nifty 50 touched 15,119.25 for the first time ever. At 9:44 am, the Sensex was trading at 51,309.73, up 578.10 points (1.14 per cent), while the broader Nifty was up 166.90 points (1.12 per cent) at 15,091.15.

Gains in the Sensex were being led by Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), IndusInd Bank and State Bank of India (SBI).

Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty Auto index was trading nearly 2.5 per cent higher in the morning trade driven by gains in the shares of M&M, Exide Industries, Motherson Sumi, Ashok Leyland and Tata Motors. Apart from this, the key Bank Nifty was up nearly 2 per cent led by ICICI Bank, SBI and IndusInd Bank. The Nifty Financial Services index too was up 1.5 per cent aided by Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services and Shriram Transport Finance Company.

Global market

Asian shares mostly rose Monday, echoing the rally on Wall Street last week, with Japan’s benchmark momentarily reaching three-decade highs on growing optimism over the global economy.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 surged 2.1 per cent in morning trading to 29,378.18. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.8 per cent to 6,897.80. South Korea’s Kospi shed nearly 0.4 per cent to 3,109.14. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped nearly 1.0 per cent to 29,575.61, while the Shanghai Composite picked up 0.8 per cent to 3,525.58.

Analysts expect the world economy to grow this year after contracting last year because of the pandemic. Export-driven Asian nations, such as Japan, South Korea and China, are expected to get a big boost out of the recovery.

— global market inputs from AP