After slump, Sensex back above 57800, Nifty reclaims 17200

The BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 staged a recovery later on Tuesday, turning positive in afternoon deals. BSE Sensex was above 57500, while the NSE Nifty 50 index reclaimed 17200.

Asian Paints, Wipro, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, RIL, Housing Development Finance Corporation, TCS, Infosys were among top Sensex drags. Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Power Grid Corporation of India were among top BSE Sensex gainers.

However, Nifty Consumer Durables, Nifty Realty, and Nifty IT were down over 1 per cent each.

Equity benchmark Sensex had slumped over 900 points in opening trade on Tuesday, tracking losses in index majors Wipro, RIL and HDFC Bank amid a weak trend in Asian markets.

Besides, frantic foreign capital outflows also weighed on domestic equities, even as concerns over the US Federal Reserve’s possible aggressive monetary policy tightening deepened, traders said.

The BSE gauge was trading 905.16 points or 1.57 per cent lower at 56,586.35 in early trade. Similarly, the Nifty fell 253.80 points or 1.48 per cent to 16,895.30.

Asian Paints was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding 4.38 per cent, followed by Wipro, Tech Mahindra, L&T, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank.

On the other hand, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, and PowerGrid were the gainers.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Seoul, Shanghai and Tokyo were trading with losses in mid-session deals amid rising geopolitical uncertainty over the Russia-Ukraine tussle.

Stock exchanges in the US ended on a positive note in the overnight session.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.85 per cent to USD 87.00 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, as they sold shares worth Rs 3,751.58 crore on Monday, according to stock exchange data.

The rupee declined 7 paise to 74.67 against the US dollar in opening trade on Tuesday weighed down by the strength of the American currency and muted domestic equities.

Forex traders said geopolitical tensions, sustained foreign fund outflows and elevated crude oil prices also dragged down the local unit. Further, investors will also await the outcome of the US Federal Reserve meeting this week.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened flat at 74.60 against the US dollar, then slipped further to 74.67, registering a decline of 7 paise from the last close. On Monday, the rupee had settled at 74.60 against the US dollar.

(With PTI inputs)