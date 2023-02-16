Sensex over 350 points, Nifty above 18,000; ONGC, RIL rally, IndiGo falls 4%

Indian equities markets opened higher on Thursday tracking global sentiments. BSE Sensex rose 373.61 points or 0.61 per cent, and was trading at around 61,640 levels at 10.50 am. Meanwhile, Nifty50 was up 101.75 points or 0.56 per cent to trade at 18,117.60 points.

Broader markets were too up in opening trade, as Nifty100 and Nifty500 rose 0.48 per cent, and 0.47 per cent respectively. In opening trade, all sectors, except FMCG and Pharma, were trading in green, as IT, realty and auto stocks took the lead.

In the S&P BSE Sensex pack, Tech Mahindra continued to shine in early trade, as the stock rallied 2.75 per cent, while Sun Pharma was over 1 per cent.

Reliance Industries and ONGC rallied 1 per cent and 3.15 per cent, respectively on the report of windfall tax cut on domestically produced crude oil.

Meanwhile, Adani group stocks rallied as MSCI said that it will postpone the implementation of updates to weightings for two of its companies. Adani Green Energy was the top gainer in the Adani group stocks, as it rallied 4.98 per cent. Adani Transmission was up 4.5 per cent, followed by Adani Enterprises at 3.62 per cent.

IndiGo shares fell over 4 per cent, to trade at Rs 1,900 after reports of a block deal.