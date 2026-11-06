On Dhanteras, the BSE Sensex crossed the 80,000 in Friday’s trade, reaching an intraday high of 80,080.59 as foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued buying. The benchmark gained over 660 points, from its previous close of 79,310.01. It opened at 79,413.66 and touched a low of 79,016.05.

The BSE Sensex first crossed and touched the 80,000 mark on July 3, 2024, reaching an intraday high of 80,074.

On Friday, the biggest movers on BSE at 1 AM were Mahindra and Mahindra, Titan, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and Sun Pharma. The biggest losers were Hindustan Unilever Ltd, HCL Tech, Eternal Limited, Infosys Ltd, and Tech Mahindra.

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The Nifty advanced over 142 points to a high of 24,702.60. It opened at 24,538.20, compared with its previous close of 24,536.60. The biggest gainers on the NSE were Mahindra and Mahindra, Titan, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and NTPC. The biggest losers were Shriram Finance, Eicher Motors, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited, HINDALCO, and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)