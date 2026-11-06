On Dhanteras, the BSE Sensex crossed the 80,000 in Friday’s trade, reaching an intraday high of 80,080.59 as foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued buying. The benchmark gained over 660 points, from its previous close of 79,310.01. It opened at 79,413.66 and touched a low of 79,016.05.
The BSE Sensex first crossed and touched the 80,000 mark on July 3, 2024, reaching an intraday high of 80,074.
On Friday, the biggest movers on BSE at 1 AM were Mahindra and Mahindra, Titan, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and Sun Pharma. The biggest losers were Hindustan Unilever Ltd, HCL Tech, Eternal Limited, Infosys Ltd, and Tech Mahindra.
The Nifty advanced over 142 points to a high of 24,702.60. It opened at 24,538.20, compared with its previous close of 24,536.60. The biggest gainers on the NSE were Mahindra and Mahindra, Titan, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and NTPC. The biggest losers were Shriram Finance, Eicher Motors, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited, HINDALCO, and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)
IT Bank stocks lead sectoral gains
Information technology shares led the advance, with the Nifty IT index rising 1.32% despite a global sell-off in tech stocks. Strong buying in private banks lifted the Nifty Private Bank index by 0.72% in the morning.
Consumer durables, financial services and pharmaceutical indices gained up to 0.38%. Auto shares edged higher, while healthcare stocks also traded in positive territory.
Metals, chemicals and real estate shares faced selling pressure. The Nifty Metal index fell more than 1%, while the Nifty Chemicals index declined. The Nifty Realty index lost, too, in the morning.