BSE Sensex continues retreat from 3-year closing high,Gail India,Cipla shares top gainers

Falling for the second day,the benchmark BSE Sensex today slid by another 97 points to its lowest level in nearly a week on persistent selling in blue-chips and declines in global stocks as markets trends turned after weak US jobs data was unveiled – GAIL India , Cipla Ltd in top gainers list; blue chips such as Tata Motors and software services exporters declined.

After losing 29 points yesterday,the BSE Sensex resumed higher at 20,875.31 and firmed up further to 20,922.32 on initial strong buying on the back of foreign capital inflows.

However,the 30-share barometer later declined steeply to 20,589.72,before ending at 20,767.88 — a loss of 97.09 points or 0.47 per cent from its last close. This is the lowest closing level for BSE Sensex since October 17 (20,415.51).

“It seems that the markets took the poor jobs data as a sign that it would negatively impact export driven industries tied to US importers as the Auto and IT sectors suffered falls,” said Raghu Kumar,co-founder of brokerage firm RKSV.

US data showed yesterday that employers there added 148,000 workers in September — lower than the 170,000-180,000 jobs estimated by experts.

The NSE Nifty ended lower by 24.45 points,or 0.39 per cent,to 6,178.35. Also,SX40 index,the flagship index of MCX-SX,closed at 12,338.82,down 64.34 points.

Brokers said selling in bluechips had picked up following disappointing quarter earnings by some companies. However, Hero MotoCorp gained 0.9 per cent after reporting over 9 per cent rise in Q2 profit.

IT major Wipro ended 4.41 per cent down after the company’s sequential revenue growth continued to lag peers in September quarter while Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys Ltd fell on profit-taking.

HDFC Bank , Reliance Industries (RIL) , Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries , Tata Motors and Oil & Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) fell in 1-2 per cent range. However, ICICI Bank , State Bank of India (SBI) and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) shot up.

“PSU Banks showed strength today after the Finance Ministry approved Rs 14,000 crore capital infusion plan for the PSU Banks,” said Nidhi Saraswat,Senior Research Analyst,Bonanza Portfolio.

Globally,Asian stock reversed their initial gains. Key indices like Singapore,South Korea,Japan,Taiwan,China,Hong Kong fell in 0.17-1.95 per cent range. European markets were also trading lower with benchmark indices in France,Germany and UK down 0.44-0.76 per cent.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 794.90 crore yesterday as per provisional data from the stock exchanges.

Meanwhile,India Ratings & Research (Ind-Ra) expects India’s GDP growth to remain sluggish at 4.9 per cent in the current fiscal due to a mix of domestic and external factors.

In the 30-share Sensex,21 scrips ended lower while remaining nine firmed up. Besides major losers,others included NTPC (2.02 pc),BHEL (1.93 pc),Bajaj Auto (1.72 pc),Tata Steel (1.48 pc),Coal India ((1.33 pc),Dr Reddy’s Lab (1.29 pc),TCS (1.29 pc),Bharti Airtel (1.19 pc) and M&M (1.07 pc).

However,Gail India rose by 3.89 per cent,followed by Cipla (2.74 pc),SBI (2.35 pc),L&T (1.35 pc),ICICI Bank (1.30 pc) and Maruti Suzuki (1.08 pc).

Among the sectoral indices,S&P BSE-Realty dropped by 1.46 per cent,followed by S&P BSE-Power 1.28 per cent,S&P BSE-IT 0.93 per cent and S&P BSE-Teck 0.88 per cent.

The market breadth turned negative as 1,230 shares ended with losses,1,184 closed with gains and 179 ruled steady.

Total turnover at the BSE rose further to Rs 2,227.47 crore from Rs 2,161.85 crore yesterday.

BSE Sensex fell on Wednesday,easing for a second consecutive session,as blue chips such as Tata Motors and software services exporters declined on profit-taking after indexes this week hit their highest in nearly three years.

The falls also tracked lower Asian shares due to concerns over tighter Chinese monetary policy. A policy adviser to the People’s Bank of China said the authority may tighten cash conditions in the financial system to address the inflation risks,while the central bank refrained from supplying cash to money markets for the second day running.

Traders are also growing cautious ahead of earnings from non-information technology companies,while the Reserve Bank of India is due to hold its policy review on Oct. 29.

“It’s natural for profit-taking to happen after Indian markets rose to near record highs due to a global rally,while any sort of strong domestic macro data was mostly absent,” said Phani Sekhar,fund manager of portfolio management services at Angel Broking. The benchmark BSE index fell 0.47 percent,or 97.09 points,to end at 20,767.88,retreating for a second day after marking its highest level since November 2010 on Monday.

The broader NSE index fell 0.39 percent,or 24.45 points,to end at 6,178.35,falling for a second consecutive session,also closing below psychologically important level of 6,200.

On a more positive note,foreign investors remained net buyers for a thirteenth consecutive session after buying 7.94 billion rupees ($128.7 million) worth of shares on Tuesday,bringing their total to about 110 billion rupees ($1.78 billion) during that period,regulatory and exchange data showed.

Among individual shares,Wipro Ltd fell 4.3 percent after the company’s July-September revenue in dollar terms grew 2.7 percent sequentially,lagging other major IT services exporters,dealers said.

Other IT stocks also slumped on profit-taking. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd fell 1.4 percent,while Infosys Ltd lost 0.5 percent and HCL Technologies Ltd ended 0.2 percent lower.

The NSE index for IT shares had risen 45.4 percent in 2013 compared with the NSE index’s returns of 4.6 percent as of Tuesday’s close.

Among other blue chips,Tata Motors Ltd fell 1.4 percent on profit-taking after hitting a record high of 393.30 rupees last week.

Cairn India Ltd shares fell 3.5 percent after Credit Suisse downgraded the stock to “neutral” from “outperform”,saying its July-September profit-after-tax and revenue missed estimates.

Exide Industries Ltd shares fell 2.2 percent after the company said its September-quarter net profit fell 1.3 percent to 1.19 billion rupees.

However,shares in state-owned companies surged on expectations that the government would demand sharply higher dividend payments this fiscal year,according to traders.

Hindustan Copper Ltd surged 10.9 percent,while Dredging Corp of India Ltd jumped 5 percent to its maximum daily limit.

Meanwhile,GAIL (India) Ltd gained 3.9 percent after the Economic Times reported the oil ministry has decided to exempt the company from having to compensate state fuel retailers for selling diesel,kerosene and cooking gas below market rates,citing unnamed ministry officials.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd rose 0.9 percent after India’s largest two-wheeled vehicle maker,beat analyst estimates with a 9 percent rise in profit,the first gain in five quarters.

