BSE Sensex breaches 50,000 for first time

The BSE Sensex has for the first time breached the 50,000-mark in pre-opening session Thursday. It jumped over 240 points or 0.50 per cent to reach the all-time high. Meanwhile,
the broader Nifty 50 index crossed the crucial 14,700. T
The market sentiment seems to have been lifted due to factors like Joe Biden’s swearing-in as 46th US president, the run-up to the Union Budget 2021, Covid-19 vaccination drive and other global cues.
On Wednesday, the BSE closed at 49,792 after touching an intra-day high of 49, 875. And the NSE Nifty settled at 14,645. Gains from IT and auto stocks and positive cues from global markets has led the nearly 400-point rally.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.