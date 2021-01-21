scorecardresearch
Thursday, January 21, 2021
BSE Sensex breaches 50,000 for first time

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 21, 2021 9:25:51 am
A file picture of the BSE building in Mumbai.

The BSE Sensex has for the first time breached the 50,000-mark in pre-opening session Thursday. It jumped over 240 points or 0.50 per cent to reach the all-time high. Meanwhile,
the broader Nifty 50 index crossed the crucial 14,700. T

The market sentiment seems to have been lifted due to factors like Joe Biden’s swearing-in as 46th US president, the run-up to the Union Budget 2021, Covid-19 vaccination drive and other global cues.

On Wednesday, the BSE closed at 49,792 after touching an intra-day high of 49, 875. And the NSE Nifty settled at 14,645. Gains from IT and auto stocks and positive cues from global markets has led the nearly 400-point rally.

