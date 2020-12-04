Sensex breaches 45,000-mark for the first time as RBI keeps rates unchanged

A street stands empty near the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai, India, on Friday, March 27, 2020. (Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)

The benchmark equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) scaled new highs during the morning trade on Friday following the outcome of the meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) where the central bank kept its repo and reverse repo rates unchanged.

The S&P BSE Sensex breached the 45,000-mark for the first time ever to touch 45,023.79, while the broader Nifty 50 touched its fresh high at 13,248.25 during the intraday trade on Friday.

Sensex breaches another milestone .. hits an intraday high of 45,023 in early trading hours on Friday @IndianExpress — Sandeep Singh (@Tweetsandeep) December 4, 2020

The RBI kept its repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent while the reverse repo rate was kept unchanged at 3.35 per cent. The central bank also maintained its ‘accommodative stance’ for the current financial year.

