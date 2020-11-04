scorecardresearch
BSE, NSE to hold 1-hour special Diwali muhurat trading session on Nov 14

The session trading would be held between 1815 hrs and 1915 hours, the stock exchanges said in separate circulars.

By: PTI | New Delhi | November 4, 2020 5:37:05 pm
Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE will conduct one-hour special muhurat trading session on the occasion of Diwali on November 14.

All trades executed in the Diwali Muhurat trading session would result in settlement obligations.

The session also marks the beginning of a new Samvat — the Hindu calendar year that starts on Diwali — and it is believed that muhurat trading brings prosperity and wealth throughout the year.

The exchanges will remain closed on November 16 on the occasion of Diwali Balipratipada.

