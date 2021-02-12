Brookfield REIT IPO allotment finalised: Here is how to check your shares

Brookfield REIT, the country’s only 100 per cent institutionally managed public commercial real estate vehicle. It is offering 14 million square feet of its commercial portfolio in the REIT. (Representative image)

The initial public offering (IPO) of Brookfield India’s Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) was met 7.94 times subscription over the 7.62 crore shares offered during the subscription period from February 3-5, 2021. The price band was fixed at Rs 274-275 per share.

Brookfield REIT received bids of over 60.59 crore (60,59,44,400) shares against the total issue size of 7.62 crore (7,62,78,200) shares, data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

The shares which are to be allocated for the institutional investors was subscribed 4.78 times, while those of other investors was subscribed 11.74 times, the data showed.

The net proceeds from the issue will be utilised for partial or full pre-payment or scheduled repayment of the existing debt of Asset SPVs (special purpose vehicles).

Brookfield REIT will be the third listed trust in India after Embassy Office Parks REIT and Mindspace Business Parks REIT. The trust has finalised the IPO share allocation on February 11. In case you have applied for the Brookfield REIT IPO, then here is how you can check the status of your allotment:

The allotment status will get updated on the website of the registrar of the IPO, which in this case is Link Intime India (Click here: https://bit.ly/33Th7LK). Applicants will need to select Brookfield India Real Estate Trust – REIT IPO in the drop-down menu and enter either their PAN, application number or DP Client ID. and click on search to view their allotment status.

Apart from the registrar’s website, applicants can separately check the status of their allotment on the website of the BSE (Click here: https://bit.ly/2Iwn4a4). Here, they will need to select Equity in Issue Type, then select Brookfield India Real Estate Trust from the drop-down list in the Issue Name section, enter their Application Number and PAN Number in the respective boxes and then click on search to view their status.

The listing of Brookfield REIT is likely to take place on February 17, 2021, on both the NSE and BSE.