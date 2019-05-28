Broad-based rally: Sensex at new peak

The Sensex on Monday jumped another 249 points to hit an all-time closing high amid expectations of more reforms by the NDA government.

After soaring nearly 400 points intra-day, the 30-share Sensex ended 248.57 points, or 0.63 per cent, higher at 39,683.29, its all-time closing high. The index hit an intra-day high of 39,821.94 and a low of 39,353.16. The broader NSE Nifty jumped 80.65 points, or 0.68 per cent, to 11,924.75, a closing peak for the index.

The stock market is witnessing a broad-based rally on expectations of a better outlook for the economy in the next one to two quarters. “It is very attractive to invest in mid and small caps in spite of runaway in prices during the last few trading sessions. The economy is expected to revamp from second half of FY20 led by growth agenda. On an average they are available at one year forward P/E of 15 times compared to average of 18 times in the last 5 years with a peak of 25 time. The undercurrent is expected to be buoyant with hope over the upcoming final budget,” said Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services.

Tata Steel which rallied 5.78 per cent was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack. The broader BSE midcap and smallcap indices outperformed benchmarks, ending up to 1.77 per cent higher. Jayant Manglik, president – retail distribution, Religare Broking, said, “Nifty extended its prevailing upward bias and ended with decent gains. After a flat start, it gradually inched higher, thanks to buying interest in banking, realty and metal majors. The broader indices too participated in the move and gained over a percent each.”

“With the general elections behind us, the focus would return to earnings, upcoming macroeconomic data and global cues. Volatility will remain high due to scheduled derivatives expiry,” he said.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose over 1,503 points and the broader Nifty gained 437 points during the last week that witnessed volatile movements ignited by political factors. On May 20, when the Exit polls predicted a clear victory for the NDA in the elections, stock markets witnessed an unprecedented euphoric rally that sent the benchmark Sensex skyrocketing 1,422 points to close at a record high of 39,352.67. Investors wealth, or market capitalisation, shot up by a whopping Rs 612,000 crore to Rs 152.71 lakh crore last week.

Meanwhile, the rupee on Monday surrendered its morning gains and closed with a marginal rise of 2 paise at 69.51 against the US dollar amid a recovery in the greenback against Asian currencies and foreign fund flows. The marginal rise in the rupee was in line with the uptrend in equities and foreign fund inflows. However, rising crude oil prices dampened the sentiment of traders.