Border tension, global headwinds pull Sensex down by 634 points

The Sensex on Friday plunged by 634 points in a sell-off triggered by the plunge on Wall Street, Indo-China border tensions and the excessive speculative overbought position in domestic stocks. While the Sensex closed 1.6 per cent lower at 38,357.18, the Nifty50 lost 194 points to close at 11,333.85.

Following the overnight crash to the tune of 2 to 3 per cent on Wall Street on Thursday, mainly led by tech stocks, emerging markets too opened in the red Friday. “The domestic markets almost fully reflected the fall in the US markets. The seemingly enhanced level of geo-political tensions and the concerns over the markets running ahead of the economic realities are factors that may be of consequence to the course of the markets in coming weeks,” said Joseph Thomas, head of research, Emkay Wealth Management.

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Kotak Securities, said, “Bears took complete control of the market on Friday. This week has been a volatile one with a momentum of about 500 points. The gap down at the opening was largely due to weak global markets. On the domestic front, metals, banking and reality stocks registered steep selling pressure and maintained negative stance throughout the day.”

The broader market participation also witnessed selling pressure as over 1,100 stocks closed on the negative side whereas around 430 closed on a positive note.

