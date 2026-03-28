Bond yields hit 6.94% amid fears of inflation, monetary tightening

India’s benchmark 10-year bond yield shot up by 7 basis points (bps) to 6.94 % on Friday, up from the previous day’s close of 6.87%, raising concern over the possibility of a rise in inflation and monetary policy tightening by the central bank.

High Brent crude prices of over $ 100 per barrel intensified inflationary fears, while the rupee’s slide below 94 level against the dollar compounded pressure on the country’s fiscal and external balances amid the backdrop of ongoing war in the West Asia, which has rattled global markets and heightened risk aversion.

With Friday’s rise, bond yield has risen by 26 basis points in the last one month. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions — when prices rise, yields fall and vice-versa. On the other hand, benchmark bond yield in the US has risen by 48 basis points to 4.42% in the last one month.