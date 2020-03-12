Bloodbath: Sensex crashes 1800 pts; Nifty tanks 470 pts in opening trade

Sensex crashed over 1800 pts in opening trade Thursday. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade) Sensex crashed over 1800 pts in opening trade Thursday. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

The benchmark Sensex plummeted 1,821.27 points to 33,876.13 in opening trade Thursday, a 17-month low, while the Nifty tanked 470.35 pts to 9,988.05. The rupee fell sharply by 60 paisa against the dollar to 74.25. The Nifty Midcap index hit a 38-month low this morning.

From a high of 42,273 it hit on January 20, the Sensex is now down by 20 per cent. Among the big losers in blue chip index — Tata Steel(9.3 per cent), SBI (7.4 per cent), RIL (7.1 per cent) among others.

Earlier today, global shares crumbled after US President Donald Trump said the United States will suspend all travel from Europe as he unveiled measures to contain the coronavirus epidemic that has extracted a heavy human and economic toll worldwide.

US S&P500 futures dropped more than 3 per cent, a day after the S&P 500 lost 4.89 per cent, putting the index in bear market territory, defined as a 20 per cent fall from a recent top.

Euro Stoxx 50 futures dived more than 5 percent to their lowest levels since mid-2016.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 2 per cent to its lowest level since early 2019, while Japan’s Nikkei lost 3.3 per cent.

Australia’s benchmark dived 3.7 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi fell 2.7 per cent to a four-year low.

Meanwhile, oil prices fell again Thursday, adding to steep losses in the previous session after the US banned travel from Europe following a declaration that the coronavirus outbreak is now a pandemic.

The threat of a flood of cheap supply compounded market concerns as Saudi Arabia promised to raise oil output to a record high in a standoff with Russia.

Brent crude was trading down $1.03, or 2.9 per cent, at $$34.76 by around 0130 GMT having switched in and out of positive territory before the US. announcement. The contract fell nearly 4% on Thursday.

US crude was down $1.13, or 3.4 per cent, at $31.85 after dropping 4 per cent in the previous session.

– With inputs from Reuters

