Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex slumps over 1000 points in intra-day trade, recovers

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

Reversing all gains made earlier in the day, key Indian equity indices slumped on Friday afternoon, with the BSE Sensex losing over 1,000 points. It touched an intra-day low of 35,993.64 points, against the previous close of 37,121.22 points. Nifty, too, cracked below 11,000. However, the Sensex recovered to trade at 36,825.92 points (1.12 pm), lower by 295.30 points or 0.80 per cent from the previous close.

In opening trade, the BSE Sensex rebounded over 300 points on value-buying in select bluechip stocks amid a firm trend in the global market on easing trade war concerns.

Sustained buying by domestic institutional investors and a strengthening rupee also supported the recovery. The 30-share BSE index recovered by 305.88 points, or 0.82 per cent, to 37,427.10 in early trade. The stock market was shut Thursday on account of Muharram.

The Sensex had lost 969.42 points in the previous three sessions.

Yes Bank was the top the losers in the Sensex pack by plunging 19 per cent after the RBI asked its managing director and CEO Rana Kapoor to step down after an extended term till January 31, 2019. Other losers were Infosys, HUL and TCS, falling up to 0.46 per cent.

Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made purchases worth a net of Rs 1,201.30 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 2,184.55 crore Wednesday, provisional data showed.

Overseas, most Asian shares were trading higher, tracking positive closing in the US market overnight.

Shanghai Composite Index was up by 0.90 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei too inched 0.50 per cent higher after a data release earlier showed that the country’s nationwide core consumer price index for the month of August rose 0.90 per cent compared to a year ago.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.97 per cent higher Thursday.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd