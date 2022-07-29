scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 29, 2022

Gautam Adani’s NBFC plans IPO as soon as 2024

Adani Capital’s first-time share sale will offer about a 10% stake in the shadow bank and target a valuation of around $2 billion, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Gaurav Gupta said.

By: Bloomberg |
Updated: July 29, 2022 12:41:41 pm
Adani, Adani group, Adani firms, DRI, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, india companies, business news, indian express newsGautam Adani (Reuters)

A non-bank lender backed by Gautam Adani, Asia’s richest person, is planning to raise at least 15 billion rupees ($188 million) in an initial public offering in Mumbai that could take place as early as 2024.

Adani Capital’s first-time share sale will offer about a 10% stake in the shadow bank and target a valuation of around $2 billion, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Gaurav Gupta said.

“If you are listed then your ability to raise incremental capital is higher,” Gupta said in an interview in Mumbai, where the lender to farmers and small and medium-sized businesses is based.

A small player in the country’s finance sector despite sharing a chairman with one of India’s biggest conglomerates, Adani Capital is looking to capture more of the market for loans from 300,000 rupees to 3 million rupees using technology.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...Premium
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...
Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officersPremium
Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officers
Board examination results: We need criteria that give a fair assessment o...Premium
Board examination results: We need criteria that give a fair assessment o...
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...Premium
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...

“We are not a fintech company, but a credit company which is leveraging technology to acquire or underwrite customers more effectively,” said Gupta. The lender uses a direct-to-customer distribution model and 90% of the business is self-generated, he said.

Gupta joined up with Adani in 2016 after two decades in banking at firms including Nomura Holdings Inc. and Rothschild & Co., most recently serving as Macquarie Group Ltd.’s head of India investment banking.

The Indian tycoon’s financial unit launched in 2017 and has started small, reporting net income of about 163 million rupees in the year ended March 31, 2021, according to its 2020-2021 annual report. That’s still a jump from the previous year, when the coronavirus pandemic exacerbated the country’s shadow banking crisis.

The firm has 154 branches in eight states and about 60,000 borrowers, said Gupta, who owns a minority stake in the company. It currently looks after about 30 billion rupees of loans, he added, and pegged the gross non-performing assets at about 1%. “My plan is to double the loan book every year,” he said.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka's law

2

Use photos of President, PM Modi in ads of Chess Olympiad: Madras HC

3

Rajasthan: Two pilots killed in IAF fighter plane crash

4

Man stabbed to death outside Mangaluru shop, third murder in district in 8 days

5

Congress leader’s ‘Rashtrapatni’ remark sets off Smriti-Sonia storm in House

Featured Stories

July 29, 1982, Forty Years Ago: WB Ministers Resign
July 29, 1982, Forty Years Ago: WB Ministers Resign
Photoshoot of Ukraine’s President and First Lady makes ‘content’ out of war
Photoshoot of Ukraine’s President and First Lady makes ‘content’ out of war
Explained: What is behind the storming of Iraq's parliament?
Explained: What is behind the storming of Iraq's parliament?
Blood, treasure and chaos: the cost of Russia's war in Ukraine
Blood, treasure and chaos: the cost of Russia's war in Ukraine
Gehlot’s pride, BJP’s target: A Rajasthan journalism university always in...
Gehlot’s pride, BJP’s target: A Rajasthan journalism university always in...
Fearing OBC blowback, MVA heat in local body polls, Shinde-BJP govt to se...
Fearing OBC blowback, MVA heat in local body polls, Shinde-BJP govt to se...
Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low
Ek Villain Returns review

Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low

The Netflix show resembles a cheap Dharma knockoff
Masaba Masaba S2 review

The Netflix show resembles a cheap Dharma knockoff

Use photos of President, PM in ads of Chess Olympiad: Madras HC

Use photos of President, PM in ads of Chess Olympiad: Madras HC

Suit against Newslaundry: No interim relief for TV Today Network

Suit against Newslaundry: No interim relief for TV Today Network

Indigo flight skids off runway in Jorhat, wheels get stuck in outfield

Indigo flight skids off runway in Jorhat, wheels get stuck in outfield

Why aircraft carrier matters, even more so that it is Made in India
Explained

Why aircraft carrier matters, even more so that it is Made in India

Board exam results: We need criteria that give fair assessment of a child's capacities
Opinion

Board exam results: We need criteria that give fair assessment of a child's capacities

Premium
Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?
Explained

Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?

Premium
Can someone write a better script for Karan Johar, please?
Koffee with Karan S7

Can someone write a better script for Karan Johar, please?

'Hum Sab Sahmat' celebrates 'thoughtful dissent' through art, poetry, photos

'Hum Sab Sahmat' celebrates 'thoughtful dissent' through art, poetry, photos

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 29: Latest News
Advertisement