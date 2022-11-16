Bikaji Foods IPO Share listing Today: Bikaji Foods makes a firm debut, lists at over 7% premium over issue price

Bikaji Foods IPO Listing Price: Shares of snacks and sweets maker Bikaji Foods International debuted on a firm note and got listed at a premium of over 7 per cent from their issue price in the stock exchanges today.

The scrip got listed at Rs 322.80 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), thereby registering a gain of 7.60 per cent from its offer price of Rs 300.00, while on the BSE, it opened at Rs 321.15, up 7.05 per cent from the issue price.

The stock further rose from its opening levels and touched a high of Rs 335.00 on the BSE and Rs 334.70 on the NSE during the first 30 minutes of trade.

At 10:30 am, the scrip was trading at Rs 324.35 on the BSE, up 8.12 per cent from the issue price while on NSE it was at Rs 327.35, up 9.12 per cent. The market capitalisation stood at Rs 8,101.59 crore, data from the BSE showed.

Over 1.55 crore shares of Bikaji Foods were traded so far on NSE while around 7.86 lakh shares have exchanged hands on the BSE, data from the respective stock exchange showed.

Bikaji Foods International is the third largest ethnic snacks company in India with an international footprint, selling Indian snacks and sweets, and are the second fastest growing company in the Indian organised snacks market. The company claimed they were largest manufacturer of Bikaneri bhujia with annual production of 29,380 tonnes in Fiscal 2022 (FY22) and during the same period they were also the second largest manufacturer of handmade papad with an annual production capacity of 9,000 tonnes.

Apart from snacks, the company is also a leading maker of packaged rasgulla, soan papdi and gulab jamun.

Commenting on the listing, Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst, Swastika Investmart, said, “The issue had received a good response from investors on both the institutional as well as retail side. Nevertheless, the company’s margins are on the declining side and a P/E valuation of 95.2 looks expensive. Therefore, we advise only aggressive investors should consider making a long-term commitment to the company. Those who applied for listing gains can maintain a stop loss of Rs 310.”