Bikaji Foods IPO Share Allotment Today: Here’s how to check your status online

Bikaji Foods IPO GMP Share Allotment Status: The initial public offering (IPO) of snacks and sweets maker Bikaji Foods International was subscribed 26.67 times over the 2.06 crore shares that were on offer during the subscription period from November 3-7, 2022. The price band was fixed at Rs 285-300 per share.

The Rs 881 crore Bikaji Foods IPO is purely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 29,373,984 equity shares by its promoters and existing shareholders. The company will not receive any proceeds from the issue.

Investors are now looking forward to the share allotment date of Bikaji Foods IPO. The company is likely to finalise the allotment by Friday, November 11, 2022, as per the timeline provided in the red herring prospectus (RHP). In case you have applied for Bikaji IPO, then here is how you can check the status of your allotment when it gets declared:

The allotment status will get updated on the website of the registrar of the IPO, which in this case is Link Intime India (Click here: https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html). Applicants will need to select Bikaji Foods International Limited – IPO in the drop-down menu and enter either their PAN, application number or DP Client ID. and click on search to view their allotment status.

Apart from the registrar’s website, applicants can also check the status of their allotment on the website of the BSE (Click here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Here, they will need to select Equity in Issue Type, then select BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED from the drop-down list in the Issue Name section, enter their Application Number or PAN Number in the respective box. Then they have to check on the ‘I am not a robot’ box and then click on search to view their status.

The listing of shares of Bikaji Foods International is likely to take place on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, on both the NSE and BSE.