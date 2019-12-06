Benchmark equity indices edge up in early deals

Bombay stock exchange in Dalal street. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) Bombay stock exchange in Dalal street. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty nudged higher in opening deals on Friday as investors looked beyond domestic factors to focus on positive global sentiment.

The BSE gauge Sensex moved 103.13 points higher to trade at 40,882.72 in opening deals; while the NSE barometer Nifty added 22.50 points to 12,040.90.

On Thursday, the 30-share BSE index ended lower by 70.70 points or 0.17 per cent. The index swung between losses and gains after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the key policy rates unchanged.

The Nifty settled the day with a loss of 24.80 points or 0.21 per cent at 12,018.40.

On Thursday, the RBI unexpectedly kept benchmark interest rate unchanged at 5.15 per cent and reverse repo rate at 4.90 per cent on concerns of headline inflation breaching its medium-term target.

However, the RBI promised to continue with its accommodative stance in its monetary policy.

Asian stocks were trading higher on Friday as investors hoped US-China trade talks would move in right direction after positive signals from American President Donald Trump.

Rupee

The Indian rupee opened on a steady note at 71.30 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday, a day after the Reserve Bank of India kept key policy rate unchanged and decided to continue with its accommodative stance to support the economy.

Forex traders said, the domestic unit was trading in a narrow range as investors are awaiting fresh cues on the US-China trade front.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 71.30. The local unit fluctuated between a high of 71.27 and a low of 71.34 in early trade.

On Thursday, the rupee had settled for the day at 71.29 against the US dollar.

