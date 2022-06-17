Bear market in sight: Sensex plunges 2% to 52-week low

Moving fast towards the bear market, the benchmark Sensex on Thursday plunged 1,647 points from the day’s high to close two per cent down at a 52-week low as recession fears hit the sentiment across the globe, including India. Led by metal shares, the benchmark Sensex plummeted by 1,046 points at 51,495.79 and the NSE Nifty Index fell 332 points at 15,360.60 in the selling avalanche after the US Federal Reserve hiked its policy rates by 75 basis points, its biggest rate hike in nearly three decades, to tame inflation.

With this loss, the Sensex which registered a life-time high at 62,245.43 on October 19, 2021 – a gain 21 per cent in the calendar year 2021 – has lost 17.26 per cent in eight months. When the market loses around 20 per cent from the recent high, it’s technically considered as a bear market.

Global stock markets fell as fears of a recession grew after the Federal Reserve’s biggest rate hike and the Swiss National Bank raised its policy interest rate for the first time in 15 years in a surprise move on Thursday.

The early gain on Monday led by an in-line Fed policy was dampened as recessionary fears haunted global sentiments. “The central banks across the globe are playing catch up with inflation and making efforts to race ahead of the curve. The 75-basis point increase by the US Fed and more importantly the upward revision of 1.5% in the expected year-end rate indicates that the inflation is winning the battle as of now,” said Mohit Ralhan, Managing Partner at TIW Capital Group.

Analysts said a cut in growth projection and hints of continuation of aggressive policy in the next meeting instilled chances of a recession in the US economy which, in turn, is likely to impact the global economy. Metal index crashed by 5.4 per cent amid inflation and recession worries.

The US Fed also significantly cut its outlook for 2022 economic growth to 1.7% down from 2.8% in March. “The risk of a recession in the USA has increased and the next two quarters will be extremely crucial. Although Fed expects the inflation to move lower in 2023, the effect of the Fed’s actions on the broader economy remains uncertain. The markets are expected to remain quite volatile as it tries to find the balance between economic growth and high inflation,” Ralhan said.

Markets are catching up to the reality that the tight monetary policy is the lone card on the table lingering on high inflation. “As a result, the global economy is bound to slow down further impacting corporate earnings, as indicated by the month-on-month fall in US retail sales. Valuations continue to trade on the marginally upper side of long-term averages and FPIs continue the selling mode,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Markets are now skeptical about how the global economies would attain growth amid the aggressive tightening. The fact that the US Fed has stepped up to raise rates faster, the street suspects that the RBI may catch up with the hawkish Fed. “After today’s sharp plunge, we suspect bulls will have to battle hard in the backdrop of a hawkish Fed and the RBI, spiking oil prices, inflation concerns, growth fears and persistent FPI selling,” said Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

Meanwhile, the rupee gained 12 paise and closed at 78.10 against the dollar. Yield on benchmark 10-year government bond remained high at 7.61 per cent.

Investor strategy:

The stocks trading at high valuations and sectors like IT and metals are the most impacted firms, said an analyst. In such a situation, preservation of capital is the theme by investing in a balanced portfolio of equity, debt and cash. In equities, safe sectors will be those that are least impacted by inflation and aggressive policy like finance and services. Defensives like consumption, IT, Pharma and telecom can also be considered on a long-term basis,” Vinod Nair of Geojit Financial said.

Analysts said investors should stay invested if they have a long-term investment plan and mutual fund investors should continue their SIP plan without breaking the investment. On the other hand, the big correction will give an opportunity to investors to pick up good quality stocks at attractive levels. “Investors should wait and watch the unfolding situation before making any major commitments. Buying should be confined to stocks/ segments which are fairly valued or have good earnings visibility,” said an analyst.