Barbeque Nation IPO allotment status: Here is how to check your shares

Barbeque Nation IPO allotment status: The initial public offering (IPO) of Barbeque-Nation Hospitality was met with 5.98 times subscription over the 9.57 crore shares offered during the subscription period from March 24-26, 2021. The price band was fixed at Rs 498-500 per share.

Barbeque Nation received bids of over 2.99 crore (2,99,01,510) shares against the total issue size of nearly 50 lakh (49,99,609) shares, data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 5.11 times, non institutional investors 3.10 times and retail individual investors (RIIs) 13.13 times. The employees segment too saw a 1.02 times subscription.

The IPO of the casual dining chain firm comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 180 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 54,57,470 equity shares. The proceeds of the issue will be utilised to fund the company’s capital expenditure for expansion and opening of new restaurants, prepayment or repayment of certain borrowings and for general corporate purposes.

As of December 2020, Barbeque-Nation Hospitality operated 147 outlets across India and six outlets across three countries — UAE, Oman and Malaysia.

Investors are now looking forward to the share allotment date of the Barbeque-Nation Hospitality IPO. The company will finalise the allotment of shares on Thursday, April 1, 2021. In case you have applied for the Barbeque Nation IPO, then here is how you can check the status of your allotment when it gets declared:

The allotment status will get updated on the website of the registrar of the IPO, which in this case is Link Intime India (Click here: https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html). Applicants will need to select Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Limited – IPO in the drop-down menu and enter either their PAN, application number or DP Client ID. and click on search to view their allotment status.

Apart from the registrar's website, applicants can also check the status of their allotment on the website of the BSE (Click here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Here, they will need to select Equity in Issue Type, then select "Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Limited" from the drop-down list in the Issue Name section, enter their Application Number and PAN Number in the respective boxes and then click on search to view their status.

The listing of shares of Barbeque-Nation Hospitality is likely to take place on April 7, 2021, on both the NSE and BSE. The issue size of the IPO was Rs 453 crore.

Axis Capital, IIFL Securities, Ambit Capital and SBI Capital Markets are the book running lead managers to the IPO.