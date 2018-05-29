Aviation, oil firms’ stocks rally up to 20 per cent

The Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar/Files) The Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar/Files)

Aviation and oil market companies’ stocks witnessed a rise of up to 20 per cent Monday amid weakness in global crude oil prices. The shares of SpiceJet soared 19.99 per cent, Jet Airways 7.67 per cent and InterGlobe Aviation 2.38 per cent on the BSE.

Meanwhile, shares of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd rose 6.10 per cent, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd 5.17 per cent and Indian Oil Corporation 4.13 per cent.

Indian equities rose for a third straight day, with both benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closing above the key 35,000 and 10,700 levels buoyed by a sharp decline in global crude oil prices and a continuous recovery in the rupee.

The BSE benchmark Sensex surged about 241 points to end at 35,165.48 and the NSE Nifty gained 84 points to close at 10,688.65. Among the Sensex constituents, Sun Pharma, Coal India, L&T, Asian Paints and SBI emerged as the top five gainers. Sector-wise, pharma, bank, auto and FMCG led the gains.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) picked up shares worth a net Rs 887.76 crore on Friday. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) pulled out shares worth Rs 768.29 crore on a net basis. —With PTI

