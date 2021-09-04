At record on retail investors, funds buying: Sensex past 58K, gains 2,000 points this week

Led by Reliance Industries (RIL), the Sensex on Friday crossed the 58,000 level and closed at a new peak due to domestic and global cues. The Sensex gained 277 points at 58,129.95 and the Nifty50 gained 89 points to 17,323.60 on buying support.

The Sensex has gained 2,000 points this week on heavy buying by retail investors and funds. The rise was witnessed across market caps and sectors, though the uptick in midcaps and small caps was a bit muted.

RIL shares hit the all-time peak and gained 4.12 per cent at Rs 2,388.25. Its market capitalisation closed above the Rs 15-lakh crore mark.

The rupee settled with a marginal gain of 4 paise at 73.02 against the US dollar on Friday even as the domestic equities continued their record-setting spree.