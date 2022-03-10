scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 10, 2022

Assembly Election Results 2022 Markets Live: Sensex opens 1,100 points higher, Nifty above 16,650-mark; election results eyed

Assembly Election Result 2022 Stock Market Live: Catch all the LIVE updates related to stocks, shares, currency and commodity markets here.

Updated: March 10, 2022 9:42:11 am
Assembly election results, Election results 2022Election results 2022, Stock Markets Update: Indian share market will react to the outcome of assembly elections today. (Reuters)

Assembly Election Results 2022: The benchmark equity indices opened around 2 per cent higher on Thursday amid strong global cues. Market participants eye the outcome of assembly election resultsin five key states including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. The early numbers, based on the counting of postal ballots only, show that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken an early lead in Uttar Pradesh. It’s leading in 106 seats, including Allahabad North, South, and West; Gorakhpur Urban; Kairana; Hastinapur; Lucknow East; Rae Bareli and others.

At 9:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was at 55,749.91, up 1102.58 points (2.02 per cent) while the Nifty 50 was up 309.85 points (1.90 per cent) at 16,655.20.

On the Sensex pack, Axis Bank, Asian Paints SBI, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, HUL, Bajaj Finserv Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Finance were the top gainers.

(with agency inputs)

Stocks, BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty, commodity market and money markets live updates:

09:42 (IST)10 Mar 2022
Sensex stocks in early trade

Almost every Sensex stock was trading higher in the early trade on Thursday led by Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Asian paints, SBI, IndusInd Bank and ICICI Bank.

Here's how the Sensex stocks were trading in early trade:

09:27 (IST)10 Mar 2022
Equity market in early trade

09:27 (IST)10 Mar 2022
The benchmark indices on BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) continued their recovery for the second consecutive day, rising over 2 per cent on Wednesday aided by a rally across sectors including banking, financials, information technology (IT), automobiles pharmaceuticals and aviation stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex climbed 1,223.24 points (2.29 per cent) to settle at 54,647.33 while the Nifty 50 gained 331.90 points (2.07 per cent) to end at 16,345.35.

