Assembly Election Results 2022 Markets Live: Sensex opens 1,100 points higher, Nifty above 16,650-mark; election results eyed

Election results 2022, Stock Markets Update: Indian share market will react to the outcome of assembly elections today. (Reuters)

Assembly Election Results 2022: The benchmark equity indices opened around 2 per cent higher on Thursday amid strong global cues. Market participants eye the outcome of assembly election resultsin five key states including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. The early numbers, based on the counting of postal ballots only, show that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken an early lead in Uttar Pradesh. It’s leading in 106 seats, including Allahabad North, South, and West; Gorakhpur Urban; Kairana; Hastinapur; Lucknow East; Rae Bareli and others.

At 9:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was at 55,749.91, up 1102.58 points (2.02 per cent) while the Nifty 50 was up 309.85 points (1.90 per cent) at 16,655.20.

On the Sensex pack, Axis Bank, Asian Paints SBI, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, HUL, Bajaj Finserv Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Finance were the top gainers.

