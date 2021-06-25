Ashok Leyland shares zoom over 9% after Q4 earnings

The Hinduja group flagship firm has posted a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 377 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021. (Express file photo)

Shares of Ashok Leyland on Friday zoomed over 9 per cent after the company posted more than a six-fold increase in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The stock jumped 9.43 per cent to Rs 129.35 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it gained 9.56 per cent to Rs 129.50.

The Hinduja group flagship firm has posted a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 377 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The commercial vehicle major had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 58 crore in the January-March quarter of 2019-20.

Consolidated revenues during the fourth quarter of the last fiscal stood at Rs 8,142 crore, as compared to Rs 5,088 crore in the same period a year ago, Ashok Leyland said in a late-night statement on Thursday.

For the entire 2020-21 fiscal, the company’s consolidated loss after tax stood at Rs 70 crore. The company had reported a PAT of Rs 460 crore in FY20.