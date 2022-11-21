Archean Chemical IPO listing today: Archean Chemical Industries makes a strong debut, lists at over 10% premium over issue price

Archean Chemical IPO Share listing today: Shares of specialty marine chemical manufacturer Archean Chemical Industries debuted on a strong note and got listed at a premium of over 10 per cent from their issue price in the stock exchanges today.

The scrip got listed at Rs 450.00 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), thereby registering a gain of 10.57 per cent from its offer price of Rs 407.00, while on the BSE, it opened at Rs 449.00, up 10.32 per cent from the issue price.

The stock further rose from its opening levels and touched a high of Rs 473.65 on the BSE and Rs 472.80 on the NSE during the first 10 minutes of trade.

At 10:10 am, the scrip was trading at Rs 465.00 on the BSE, up 14.25 per cent from the issue price while on NSE it was at Rs 463.65, up 13.92 per cent. The market capitalisation stood at Rs 5,721.96 crore, data from the BSE showed.

Over 98.20 lakh shares of Archean Chemical Industries were traded so far on NSE while around 5.44 lakh shares have exchanged hands on the BSE, data from the respective stock exchange showed.

Archean Chemical Industries is specialty marine chemical manufacturer which is focused on producing and exporting bromine, industrial salt, and sulphate of potash. The company produces its products from its brine reserves in the Rann of Kutch, located on the coast of Gujarat, and manufactures products at its facility near Hajipir in Gujarat.

Commenting on the listing, Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst, Swastika Investmart, said, “The company’s strong listing can be attributed to strong interest from investors…It is India’s leading and largest industrial salt producer, with 2.7 million metric tonnes exported in fiscal 2021. They have 18 global customers in 13 countries and 24 domestic customers. It is a formidable player in the bromine, industrial salt, and sulphate potash industries.”

“The issue was priced at a P/E of 22.82 based on annualised FY22 numbers. However, the company deserves this premium multiple due to its phenomenal growth prospects. Nevertheless, the high debt-to-equity ratio (3.25 based on March, FY 22 consolidated numbers), high product, key customer concentration, and restructuring of loans during FY 17–18 make us averse to the issue. Therefore, we advise investors to lock in listing gains. Those who applied for listing gains can keep a stop loss of Rs 433 in place,” he added.