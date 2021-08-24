Aptus Value Housing Finance makes a weak debut in stock markets, lists at 6.5% below issue price

Aptus Value Housing Finance share price: The shares of home loan provider Aptus Value Housing Finance India made a weak debut on the stock exchanges today listing at over 6.5 per cent lower than their issue price.

The scrip got listed at Rs 329.95 apiece on the BSE, thereby registering a fall of 6.53 per cent from its offer price of Rs 353.00, while on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), it opened at Rs 333.00, down 5.67 per cent from the issue price.

However, the stock gained from its opening lows and touched an intraday high of Rs 348.75 on NSE and Rs 348.80 on the BSE so far during the first half-hour of trade.

At 10:30 am, the scrip was trading at Rs 343.65 on the BSE, down 2.65 per cent from the issue price while on NSE it was at Rs 342.75.

Over 1.53 crore shares of Aptus Value Housing Finance India were traded on the NSE during the first 30 minutes of trade, while over 7.03 lakh shares exchanged hands on the BSE, data from the respective stock exchanges showed.

The Rs 2,780 crore IPO of the home loan provider was subscribed 17.20 times during its offer period from August 10-12.

Aptus Value Housing Finance has a strong capital sponsorship by marquee investors like Westbridge, Malabar Investments, Sequoia Capital, Steadview Capital and Madison India.