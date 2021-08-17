Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO share allotment status: How to check your shares online

Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO share allotment status: The initial public offering (IPO) of Aptus Value Housing Finance India was subscribed 17.20 times over the 5.51 crore shares that were on offer during the subscription period from August 10-12, 2021. The price band was fixed at Rs 346-353 per share.

Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO received bids of over 94.82 crore (94,82,42,442) shares against the total issue size of over 5.51 crore (5,51,28,500) shares, data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

The shares which are to be allocated for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 32.41 times, while those of non institutional investors was subscribed 33.91 times and that of retail individual investors (RIIs) was subscribed 1.35 times, the data showed.

The Rs 2,780 crore IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to Rs 500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 64,590,695 equity shares by the promoter and existing shareholders.

The net proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised towards augmenting the company’s tier-1 capital requirements.

Investors are now looking forward to the share allotment date of the Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO. The is expected to finalise the allotment by Wednesday, August 18, 2021, as per the timeline provided in the red herring prospectus (RHP). In case you have applied for the Aptus Value Housing Finance IPO, then here is how you can check the status of your allotment when it gets declared:

The allotment status will get updated on the website of the registrar of the IPO, which in this case is KFin Technologies (Click here: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ipos.aspx). Applicants will need to select APTUS VALUE HOUSING FINANCE INDIA LIMITED in the drop-down menu and enter either their Application No. or DPID/Client ID or PAN, enter the Captcha code (which is shown in digits) and click on Submit to view their allotment status.

Apart from the registrar’s website, applicants can also check the status of their allotment on the website of the BSE (Click here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Here, they will need to select Equity in Issue Type, then select APTUS VALUE HOUSING FINANCE INDIA LIMITED from the drop-down list in the Issue Name section, enter their Application Number and PAN Number in the respective boxes and then click on search to view their status.

The listing of shares of Aptus Value Housing Finance India is likely to take place on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, on both the NSE and BSE.

ICICI Securities, Citigroup Global Markets India, Edelweiss Financial Services and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the book running lead managers to the IPO.