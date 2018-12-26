Amid global growth concerns, Indian markets likely to open on weak note

The Indian markets are expected to open on a weak note on Wednesday following a sharp decline in the Asian market on Tuesday and fall in the US markets on Monday as global growth concerns weighed on the markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial fell sharply by 2.91 per cent on Monday as concerns grew over slowing global economy, hike in interest rates by the Federal Reserve, tariff war between the US and China and growing tensions between US President Donald trump and the Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell.

The Asian markets took cue from the same and the Nikkei in Japan fell 5.01 per cent on Tuesday. Japan was not alone as SET Composite in Thailand and Taiwan Composite fell 2.18 per cent and 1.17 per cent respectively. The SSE composite in China too lost 0.88 per cent.

Indian markets, closed on Tuesday for Christmas, will open on Wednesday and are expected to open lower in line with overall weakness in global markets.

As global growth concerns gained momentum along with high inventory levels of crude oil, the Brent crude fell sharply by 6.2 per cent or $3.35 per barrel to close at $50.47 per barrel on Monday.

While decline in crude oil prices are expected to provide some relief to Indian equities and currency, a fall in global equity markets is likely to have its impact on Indian equities. Besides, a hike in interest rates in the US is also having its impact on Indian markets as it is expected that foreign portfolio investors may pull out funds from Indian markets.

Explained Fall in crude prices comes as relief for Indian economy If decline in equity markets worldwide is a concern for Indian equities, the sharp fall of over 40 per cent in Brent crude oil prices over the last two and half months has come as a big relief for a weakening rupee and the economy as it provides comfort on the front of current account deficit. India imports almost 85 per cent of its crude requirement and in 2017-18 the crude import bill was almost 20 per cent of the total imports by India. If Brent crude was trading at levels of $85 per barrel in the first week of October, it fell to $50.47 per barrel on Monday.

The benchmark Sensex at Bombay Stock Exchange has already lost 1,014 points or 2.8 per cent over the last three trading sessions as it fell from a closing of 36,484 on December 19 to a closing of 35,423 on December 24. The rupee had closed at 70.14 against the dollar on Monday.

On Monday, fresh concerns emerged in the market after US President Donald Trump showed his displeasure with the Federal Reserve, in a tweet.

Trump’s tweet on Monday said, “The only problem our economy has is the Fed. They don’t have a feel for the Market, they don’t understand necessary Trade Wars or Strong Dollars or even Democrat Shutdowns over Borders. The Fed is like a powerful golfer who can’t score because he has no touch – he can’t putt!.”

The tweet came as a big concern for the markets. Market participants feel that it raises worry over the relations between the White House and the Federal Reserve and thereby makes the overall situation volatile.

Domestic markets, however, are expected to fare better in comparison to their global peers said Teena Virmani, vice president-research at Kotak Securities.

“Markets may remain volatile due to truncated week and weaker global cues. Domestically, we do see positives in terms of improving macros such as lower crude prices, appreciated currency, lower inflation as well as possibility of a rate cut by RBI going forward which would get reflected in earnings in coming quarters. Thus we believe that domestic markets are better placed in comparison with global counterparts. However, any sharp up move in oil prices on supply cut measures or populist measures by government ahead of elections will be negative for markets,” said Virmani.