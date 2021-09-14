Ami Organics makes a strong debut in stock markets, lists 49% above issue price on NSE

Ami Organics share price: Shares of Ami Organics made a strong debut on the stock exchanges today listing at over 49 per cent higher than their issue price.

The scrip got listed at Rs 910.00 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), thereby registering a gain of 49.18 per cent from its offer price of Rs 610.00, while on the BSE, it opened at Rs 902.00, up 47.87 per cent from the issue price.

The stock intially continued its momentum and added to its opening gains and touched an intraday high of Rs 929.60 on NSE and Rs 929.00 on the BSE but dipped thereafter hitting an intraday low of Rs 841.00 on NSE and Rs 841.20 on the BSE so far within the first half-hour of trade.

At 10:23 am, the scrip was trading at Rs 878.00 on the BSE, up 43.93 per cent from the issue price while on NSE it was at Rs 883.35.

Over 57.61 lakh shares of Ami Organics were traded on the NSE during the first 20 minutes of trade, while over 13.05 lakh shares exchanged hands on the BSE, data from the respective stock exchanges showed.

The Rs 570 crore IPO of Ami Organics met a robust demand during its offer period from September 1-3. The issue was subscribed 64.54 times.

Ami Organics is a specialty chemicals manufacturer. It is one of the leading R&D driven manufacturers of speciality chemicals with varied end usage, focussed on the development and manufacturing of pharma intermediates for regulated and generic APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredients) and NCE (new chemical entity) and key starting material for agrochemical and fine chemicals.