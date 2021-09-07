scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 07, 2021
Must Read

Ami Organics IPO share allotment status online: How to check your shares

Ami Organics IPO share allotment status: The initial public offering (IPO) of Ami Organics was subscribed 64.54 times and the shares will now get allotted to investors. Here's how to check if you have been allotted the shares.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
September 7, 2021 2:08:58 pm
Ami Organics ipo, Ami Organics ipo price, Ami Organics ipo size, Ami Organics ipo dateAmi Organics is one of the leading R&D driven manufacturers of speciality chemicals with varied end usage, focussed on the development and manufacturing of pharma intermediates for regulated and generic APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredients) and NCE (new chemical entity) and key starting material for agrochemical and fine chemicals. (Representative image: Pixabay)

Ami Organics IPO share allotment status: The initial public offering (IPO) of specialty chemicals maker Ami Organics was subscribed 64.54 times over the 65.42 lakh shares that were on offer during the subscription period from September 1-3, 2021. The price band was fixed at Rs 603-610 per share.

Ami Organics IPO received bids of over 42.22 crore (42,22,36,296) shares against the total issue size of over 65.42 lakh (65,42,342) shares, data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

The shares which are to be allocated for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 86.64 times, while those of non institutional investors was subscribed a whopping 154.81 times and that of retail individual investors (RIIs) was subscribed 13.36 times, the data showed.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The Rs 570 crore IPO of Ami Organics comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale of up to 60,59,600 equity shares by existing shareholders.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

The proceeds from the fresh issue will be used towards repayment of certain debt and funding working capital requirements.

Investors are now looking forward to the share allotment date of the Ami Organics IPO. The company is supposed to finalise the allotment by Wednesday, September 8, 2021, as per the timeline provided in the red herring prospectus (RHP). In case you have applied for the Ami Organics IPO, then here is how you can check the status of your allotment when it gets declared:

  • The allotment status will get updated on the website of the registrar of the IPO, which in this case is Link Intime India (Click here: https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html). Applicants will need to select Ami Organics Limited – IPO in the drop-down menu and enter either their PAN, application number or DP Client ID. and click on search to view their allotment status.

 

  • Apart from the registrar’s website, applicants can also check the status of their allotment on the website of the BSE (Click here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Here, they will need to select Equity in Issue Type, then select AMI ORGANICS LIMITED from the drop-down list in the Issue Name section, enter their Application Number and PAN Number in the respective boxes and then click on search to view their status.

The listing of shares of Ami Organics is likely to take place on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, on both the NSE and BSE.

Intensive Fiscal Services Private Limited, Ambit Private Limited and Axis Capital are the book running lead managers to the IPO.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 07: Latest News

Advertisement