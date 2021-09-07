Ami Organics IPO share allotment status online: How to check your shares

Ami Organics IPO share allotment status: The initial public offering (IPO) of specialty chemicals maker Ami Organics was subscribed 64.54 times over the 65.42 lakh shares that were on offer during the subscription period from September 1-3, 2021. The price band was fixed at Rs 603-610 per share.

Ami Organics IPO received bids of over 42.22 crore (42,22,36,296) shares against the total issue size of over 65.42 lakh (65,42,342) shares, data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

The shares which are to be allocated for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 86.64 times, while those of non institutional investors was subscribed a whopping 154.81 times and that of retail individual investors (RIIs) was subscribed 13.36 times, the data showed.

The Rs 570 crore IPO of Ami Organics comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale of up to 60,59,600 equity shares by existing shareholders.

The proceeds from the fresh issue will be used towards repayment of certain debt and funding working capital requirements.

Investors are now looking forward to the share allotment date of the Ami Organics IPO. The company is supposed to finalise the allotment by Wednesday, September 8, 2021, as per the timeline provided in the red herring prospectus (RHP). In case you have applied for the Ami Organics IPO, then here is how you can check the status of your allotment when it gets declared:

The allotment status will get updated on the website of the registrar of the IPO, which in this case is Link Intime India (Click here: https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html). Applicants will need to select Ami Organics Limited – IPO in the drop-down menu and enter either their PAN, application number or DP Client ID. and click on search to view their allotment status.

Apart from the registrar’s website, applicants can also check the status of their allotment on the website of the BSE (Click here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Here, they will need to select Equity in Issue Type, then select AMI ORGANICS LIMITED from the drop-down list in the Issue Name section, enter their Application Number and PAN Number in the respective boxes and then click on search to view their status.

The listing of shares of Ami Organics is likely to take place on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, on both the NSE and BSE.

Intensive Fiscal Services Private Limited, Ambit Private Limited and Axis Capital are the book running lead managers to the IPO.