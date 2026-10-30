Google parent Alphabet’s shares plunge over 12%, wiping off $500 billion amid AI worries

Google parent Alphabet’s shares suffered their sharpest one-day fall in history on Thursday as disappointing quarterly sales and rising artificial intelligence spending fuelled concerns about the future of Google’s search advertising business. The decline of 12.64% erased roughly $500 billion from the company’s market value.
Another US e-commerce and tech giant Amazon also recorded steep selloffs as its shares fell over 4% at market closing. Tech manufacturer Intel, too, saw its shares tumble as it logged a 23% drop in after-market trading on Thursday due to the unstable personal computer market, hurdles in manufacturing, and heavy spending production expansion.
For Alphabet, it was the second-largest single-day loss in history, behind Nvidia’s nearly $600 billion decline in early 2025, and exceeded any daily fall Alphabet experienced during the Covid-19 pandemic or the 2008 financial crisis, reported CNN.
The selloff reflects growing investor scrutiny of Big Tech’s AI investments, particularly whether the spending will deliver sufficient returns while leaving existing businesses intact.
Search advertising growth raises concerns
Alphabet’s quarterly sales, released on Wednesday, fell short of analysts’ expectations. Slower growth in Google’s search advertising business added to investor unease as the company continued to increase its AI spending. The results revived concerns that consumers’ growing use of AI chatbots, including Google’s own products and those of its rivals, could undermine traditional search and its advertising revenue, the CNN report stated.
Apart from Google LLC, Alphabet has other subsidiaries, such as AI and frontier science-focused verticals Google DeepMind, Isomorphic Labs, ride aggregator Waymo, biotech unit Calico, commercial drone-delivery firm Wing, software developer Intrinsic, broadband service provider Google Fiber, equity fund CapitalG, among others.
Heavy investment puts pressure on cash flow
Alphabet also reported negative free cash flow for a second consecutive quarter. Before this year, the company had never recorded a quarter of negative free cash flow since going public as Google in 2004. It adopted the ‘Alphabet’ name in 2015. Free cash flow helps companies fund dividends, buy back shares and reinvest in their operations. Its deterioration has become another source of concern for investors assessing Alphabet’s spending plans.
Capital expenditure reached $51.4 billion in the third quarter alone, compared with $91.4 billion across the whole of 2025. Spending on AI infrastructure, including data centres, is leaving less cash available for shareholder payouts.
Amazon, Intel log steep selloffs
US tech and e-commerce giant Amazon, too, recorded sharp selloffs as its shares dropped 4.25% at market close on Thursday after its third-quarter profit and revenue fell short of forecasts. This was despite the company’s strong growth in the AWS cloud business.
At closing Amazon stocks were worth $243 on Nasdaq, down from the previous close of $254.60. In after-market trading hours, stocks dropped further to 7%.
The results added to investor concerns about technology companies’ earnings and heavy spending on artificial intelligence. Amazon, however, maintained its plan to spend $220 billion on capital expenditure this year, primarily on AI investments.
Chipmaker Intel also suffered selloffs, falling -3.62% at market closing on Thursday. Shares plunged further to 23% after hours on Thursday as Intel said it would invest more cash in its operation and expansion.