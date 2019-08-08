All-time high: Gold surges Rs 1,113 to Rs 37,920 per 10 gram

Gold prices on Wednesday surged Rs 1,113 to hit an all-time high of Rs 37,920 per 10 gram in Delhi on sustained buying from jewellers amid strong trend overseas. Globally, investors rushed to safe havens, spooked by a host of uncertainties including US-China trade and a slowing global economy.

Silver, in the national capital, rose by Rs 650 to Rs 43,670 per kg on increased offtake by industrial units and coin makers. Gold of 99.9 per cent purity surged Rs 1,113 to Rs 37,920, while that of 99.5 per cent climbed Rs 1,115 to Rs 37,750 per 10 gram on Wednesday. Sovereign gold also rose by Rs 200 to Rs 27,800 per eight gram.

Analysts said the rise in local demand, coupled with robust global trend, mainly led to the surge in gold prices.

“Bullion prices traded higher with international spot gold prices rallying on Wednesday. Gold prices witnessed safe haven buying due to global economic uncertainty on trade war escalation and weak investment sentiment,” HDFC Securities senior analyst (commodities) Tapan Patel was quoted by PTI as saying said.

“The trade war intensified with the United States labelling China as currency manipulator, while China ordered to suspend all agriculture import from US,” he said.

The worsening Sino-US trade talks may lead to further rate cuts from US Fed to support lingering economy, he added.

Globally, gold soared more than 2 per cent on Wednesday to breach the $1,500 ceiling for the first time in over six years. Spot gold gained 1.6 per cent at $1,497.69 per ounce at 1419 GMT, having touched $1,509.80, its highest since April 2013. US gold futures climbed 1.7 per cent to $1,509.60, according to a Reuters report. —With Agencies