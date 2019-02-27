Air strikes spook markets on both sides of the border

Following India’s air strikes in Balakot in Pakistan on Tuesday morning and Islamabad’s threat to retaliate, stock exchanges in both Mumbai and Karachi took a beating.

While the benchmark Sensex at the BSE fell 499 points or 1.38 per cent during the day before recovering to close at 35,973 with a fall of 239.67 points or 0.66 per cent, the broader Nifty fell 0.4 per cent to close 44.80 points down at 10,835. The stock exchanges in Pakistan however, came under huge pressure and the KSE 100 at Karachi Stock Exchange fell 880 points or 2.2 per cent on Wednesday before recovering to close at 38,821 with a fall of 785 points or 1.98 per cent.

As tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated and there is an impending threat of retaliation from Pakistan, market participants say that there is concern among both global and domestic large investors. “The markets are expected to trade lower till the tensions de-escalate,” said CJ George, MD of Geojit Financial Services. “Even if they don’t pull out their investments from the Indian markets, both global investors and large domestic investors are expected to stay away from fresh investments.” He further said that in a war situation no investor wants to take a contrarian position.

However, despite India’s move to eliminate terrorists in Pakistan on Tuesday, foreign portfolio investors were net investors. According to the provisional data with BSE, the FPIs invested a net of Rs 1,674 crore in Indian equities on Tuesday.

Some say that the market drew comfort from the fact that a further escalation of the situation is unlikely at this point and there is not much to worry with regards to investment in the India.

“Today the markets are taking the view that the Tuesday’s strike will not escalate further and instead that markets are more focussed on the election outcome. However if there is escalation, then the market may react differently,” said Nilesh Shah, MD, Kotak Mahindra AMC.

Raamdeo Agrawal, co-founder Motilal Oswal Financial Services said Pakistan does not have the financial strength to go at war with India as the economic cost would be huge. “Markets are more focussed on how it all shapes up for election which are almost six weeks away. As of now, votes seem to be moving towards BJP, but we need to see if the momentum stays,” said Agrawal. Explaining why market feels that the situation may not escalate, another market participant said that Pakistan has only $8 billion of foreign exchange reserves in comparison to India’s reserves of around $400 billion and they are not in a position to go at war with India.

He further said that with countries including China asking the two nations — India and Pakistan — to practice restraint, there will be pressure on Pakistan to not escalate the matter. “The call from countries including those that are members of UN Security Council to practice restraint is an important development and it will force Pakistan to not go ahead with retaliation,” he said. A market expert said that in the betting market, BJP is currently slated to win over 250 seats on its own. The number was under 200 before budget announcement and between 220-230 before the Pulwama terror attack on February 14.