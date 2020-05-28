Ahead of F&O expiry, Sensex jumps 996 pts on positive global cues, EU stimulus package

The rupee depreciated 5 paise to settle at 75.71 against the US dollar as market participants were concerned about rising tensions between the US and China amid coronavirus pandemic. (Representational Photo) The rupee depreciated 5 paise to settle at 75.71 against the US dollar as market participants were concerned about rising tensions between the US and China amid coronavirus pandemic. (Representational Photo)

Led by bank stocks, markets on Wednesday staged a staged a strong rally on institutional buying and positive global cues despite the rising COVID infections and the slowdown in the economy. The benchmark Sensex rose 996 points, or 3.25 per cent, to 31,605.22 and the NSE Nifty Index jumped 286 points to 9,314.95.

The benchmark indices staged an intra-day rally in sync with global cues amid expectations that European Union will announce a stimulus package ahead of the derivative contracts expiry. “In spite of rising number of infections, markets expect slow return to normalcy, when lockdown 4.0 ends this week. All sectoral indices were in the green and institutional buying in banking stocks helped the bank index gain by over 7 per cent. The volatility is expected to continue, ahead of Thursday’s F&O expiry,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

ICICI Bank rose 8.97 per cent, Kotak Mahindra 5.58 per cent and SBI gained 4.76 per cent. IT stocks led by TCS and Infosys also gained ground. Axis Bank soared 13.46 per cent to Rs 387.35 on the BSE on reports that private equity (PE) firm Carlyle was looking to pick around 8 per cent stake in the lender.

Shift in sentiment in the markets about rupee

The rupee depreciated 5 paise to settle at 75.71 against the US dollar as market participants were concerned about rising tensions between the US and China amid coronavirus pandemic.

Analysts said the markets ignored advisories by rating firms and investment banks about the contraction in the economy in India and other major countries in the ongoing quarter. Major Asian stock markets were mixed on Wednesday as US-Chinese tension over Hong Kong competed with optimism about recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Benchmarks in Shanghai and Hong Kong retreated after the White House said a proposed national security law might jeopardize the Chinese territory’s status as a global financial centre. European stocks rose on Wednesday, underpinned by expectations that the European Union will announce a massive stimulus programme for the region’s recovery efforts, though investors were keeping an eye on simmering China-U.S. tensions, said Deepak Jasani, Head Retail Research, HDFC Securities

According to Ruchit Jain, Senior Analyst, Angel Broking, underperforming banking and the NBFC space witnessed sharp moves and were seen taking the leadership to push the benchmark higher.

With the broader markets participating, there should be a continuation of the upmove in the near term towards 9,470-9,500. “On the flipside, 9,200-9,150 will now be seen as the immediate support zone. We continue with our advise for traders to trade with a positive bias and look for stock specific opportunities with good volumes as such pockets have potential to give decent returns,” he said.

On the rupee’s movement, Sugandha Sachdeva, VP-Currency Research, Religare Broking, said, “A shift in sentiments is quite visible in the markets which is likely to bode well for the Indian rupee in near term. Risk appetite has returned to the markets and there is lot of optimism as businesses reopen across major economies. Nevertheless, keeping gains in check are the brewing tensions between the US and China, rise in oil prices and the greenback.

“Going ahead, rupee is likely to find strong cushion at 76.60 mark, while it would be difficult for the domestic currency to nudge past the level of 74.80.”

