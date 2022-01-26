AGS Transact Technologies IPO share allotment status: Here’s how to check your shares online

AGS Transact Technologies IPO share allotment status: The initial public offering (IPO) of payment solutions provider AGS Transact Technologies was subscribed 7.79 times over the 2.86 crore shares that were on offer during the subscription period from January 19-21, 2022. The price band was fixed at Rs 166-175 per share.

AGS Transact Technologies IPO received bids of over 22.34 crore (22,34,74,265) shares against the total issue size of over 2.86 crore (2,86,74,696) shares, data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

The shares which are to be allocated for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 2.68 times, while those of non institutional investors was subscribed 25.61 times and that of retail individual investors (RIIs) was subscribed 3.08 times, the data showed.

AGS Transact Technologies IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) by a promoter and other selling shareholders.

The company provides customised products and services comprising ATM and Cash Recycler Machines (CRM) outsourcing, cash management and digital payment solutions including merchant solutions, transaction processing services and mobile wallets.

Investors are now looking forward to the share allotment date of the AGS Transact Tech IPO. The company is supposed to finalise the allotment by Thursday, January 27, 2021, as per the timeline provided in the red herring prospectus (RHP). In case you have applied for the AGS Transact Technologies IPO, then here is how you can check the status of your allotment when it gets declared:

The allotment status will get updated on the website of the registrar of the IPO, which in this case is Link Intime India (Click here: https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html). Applicants will need to select AGS Transact Technologies Limited – IPO in the drop-down menu and enter either their PAN, application number or DP Client ID. and click on search to view their allotment status.

Apart from the registrar’s website, applicants can also check the status of their allotment on the website of the BSE (Click here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Here, they will need to select Equity in Issue Type, then select AGS TRANSACT TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED from the drop-down list in the Issue Name section, enter their Application Number and PAN Number in the respective boxes. Then they have to check on the ‘I am not a robot’ box and then click on search to view their status.

The listing of shares of AGS Transact Technologies is likely to take place on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, on both the NSE and BSE.

ICICI Securities, HDFC Bank and JM Financial are the book running lead managers to the IPO.