After outflows in last two months, FPIs invest a net Rs 7,850 crore in stocks in September

After pulling out Rs 30,000 crore in the past two months, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) invested a net Rs 7,850 crore into the stock market in September, following a slew of economic reforms by the government.

FPIs withdrew Rs 12,419 crore in July and Rs 17,592 crore from the stock market in August amid the slowdown in the economy. The government last week slashed corporate tax rate by around 10 percentage points and also clarified that the enhanced tax surcharge will not apply on capital gains arising from sale of any security, including derivatives, in the hands of FPIs. Sebi also simplified KYC requirements for FPIs and granted them permission to carry out off-market transfer of securities. As per the latest NSDL data, FPIs invested Rs 7,850 crore crore in equities and withdrew a net Rs 136 crore from the debt segment between September 3 and September 27, thus leading to total inflows of Rs 7,734 crore in September. Net outflows from both equity and debt amounted to Rs 3,003 crore in July and Rs 5,871 crore in August. The Sensex also made huge gain of 2,997 points in two days after the cut in corporate tax by the government.

EXPLAINED Weak domestic demand outlook to weigh on inflows FPI flows have resumed after the government stepped in with several steps to revive the economy. Despite the roll-back of excess surcharge and a relatively accommodative monetary policy stance, FPI flows will continue to be undermined by a weak global and domestic consumption demand outlook. A shrinking current account surplus in key exporting economies including China, coupled with the muted household consumption, will continue to weigh on FPI flows.

India Ratings and Research said the reduction in the US Federal Reserve’s policy rate by 25 bps and the ECB’s decision to resume asset purchases is likely to augur well for short-term FPI flows to economies such as India – which continue to provide a relatively high real interest rate differential. However, risks related to the geopolitical tension in the Middle East, coupled with imminent downsides risks to domestic economic growth, in the absence of a pick-up in household demand, could continue to impinge on sentiment in the near term.

Despite the roll-back of excess surcharge and a relatively accommodative monetary policy stance, FPI flows will continue to be undermined by a weak global and domestic consumption demand outlook. “In the long term, a shrinking current account surplus in key exporting economies including China coupled with the muted household consumption will continue to weigh on FPI flows,” India Ratings said.

The second rate cut by the Fed since January comes against the backdrop of a weakening global demand outlook and slowing US exports. “This rate cut is unlikely to stimulate long-term FPI flows, amid the system-wide risk aversion build-up globally. Relatively neutral communication or non-committal approach from the Fed about the future course of action might keep the US dollar exchange rate firm,” it said.