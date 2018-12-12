After an initial sell-off, markets swing to post surprise recovery

After falling over 500 points intra-day, the benchmark Sensex on Tuesday staged a smart recovery to end with robust gains as investors shrugged off Urjit Patel’s shock exit from the RBI and the disappointing results for the ruling BJP in state elections. The rupee which initially plunged by 110 paise also recovered partially to close at 71.85 with a loss of 53 paise against the US dollar.

Surprising market pundits who expected another sell-off in the market in the wake of the poor performance of the ruling BJP in the state elections, the 30-share Sensex rose 190.29 points, or 0.54 per cent, to end at 35,150.01. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 60.70 points, or 0.58 per cent, to 10,549.15. The Sensex had plunged 714 points on Monday in its worst session in two months after exit polls showed a setback for the BJP.

The markets had already priced in the exit poll results, which were on similar lines, said an analyst, adding, “the recovery may not be sustained in the coming days as the political scenario is taking new turns.”

“The trading sentiment was dented in early trade after the RBI Governor Urjit R Patel resigned from his post, citing personal reasons. Subsequently, buying interest picked up momentum and pushed the benchmark indices to close the day with gains. However, intraday volatility was high as investors closely tracked the results of the key five state elections,” said Abhijeet Dey, senior fund manager, BNP Paribas Mutual Fund.

On the rupee’s recovery, Essel Forex executive director & CEO Salil Datar said, “After the surprise announcement of Patel, the rupee dropped to touch 72.42, but it recovered the lost ground during the day to trade above 72 at 71.80 level in spite of the ruling party not being able to post strong results. This trend is reflective of the markets factoring in the benefits of weak oil prices on account of oversupply. We expect the rupee to range between 71.20 and 71.80.”

Brent crude oil futures slipped below $60 per barrel mark, slipping 0.32 per cent to 59.78 per barrel.

The benchmark indices opened lower on Tuesday while the rupee plunged following Patel’s unexpected resignation after market hours on Monday. However, buying gathered momentum in afternoon trade as investors accumulated beaten down counters. Barring oil and gas, all BSE sectoral indices finished in the green. Yes Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, spurting 7.29 per cent ahead of its board meet Thursday to discuss MD and CEO Rana Kapoor’s successor. “The negative trend was short-lived as the markets had already discounted the state election results on Monday and short covering was witnessed during the day leading to markets turning positive,” said Essel Mutual Fund CIO Viral Berawala.

With Shaktikanta Das set to take charge as the new Governor of the RBI, the market is expecting some changes in the tough stance adopted by the RBI under Patel. Bank shares gained amid speculation that the RBI might relax February 12 circular on bad loans and the prompt recovery action (PCA) framework. Sun Pharma, Asian Paints, SBI, Axis Bank, ITC, M&M, Kotak Bank, Coal India, TCS and ONGC rose up to 5.75 per cent. However, Hero MotoCorp, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, L&T and HUL fell up to 1.58 per cent. “With regards the election results, the data is clear. Prices track earnings and fundamentals, and the impact of the political regime is related to the impact policies enforce on fundamentals and earnings,” said Sunil Sharma, chief investment officer, Sanctum Wealth Management.

Shares of State Bank of India (SBI) rose nearly 3 per cent Tuesday after the lender announced its plan to raise up to $1.25 billion (around Rs 9,069 crore) through various modes. On the BSE, the stock gained 2.85 per cent to close at Rs 281.2. It touched an intra-day high of Rs 283, up 3.51 per cent from the previous close.