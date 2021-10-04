Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC IPO share allotment status: Here’s how to check your shares online

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC IPO share allotment status: The initial public offering (IPO) of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC was subscribed 5.25 times over the 2.78 crore shares that were on offer during the subscription period from September 29-October 1, 2021. The price band was fixed at Rs 695-712 per share.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC IPO received bids of nearly 14.60 crore (14,59,97,120) shares against the total issue size of nearly 2.78 crore (2,77,99,200) shares, data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

The shares which are to be allocated for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 10.36 times, while those of non institutional investors was subscribed 4.39 times and that of retail individual investors (RIIs) was subscribed 3.24 times. Separately, shares for the shareholders’ segment was subscribed 1.68 times, the data showed.

The Rs 2,768 crore IPO of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC is entirely an offer for sale (OFS), wherein two promoters — Aditya Birla Capital and Sun Life (India) AMC Investments — will divest their stake in the asset management firm. The company will not receive any proceeds from the OFS.

Investors are now looking forward to the share allotment date of the Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC IPO. The company is expected to finalise the allotment by Wednesday, October 6, 2021, as per the timeline provided in the red herring prospectus (RHP). In case you have applied for the Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC IPO, then here is how you can check the status of your allotment when it gets declared:

The allotment status will get updated on the website of the registrar of the IPO, which in this case is KFin Technologies (Click here: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ipos.aspx). Applicants will need to select ADITYA BIRLA SUN LIFE AMC LIMITED in the drop-down menu and enter either their Application No. or DPID/Client ID or PAN, enter the Captcha code (which is shown in digits) and click on Submit to view their allotment status.

Apart from the registrar’s website, applicants can also check the status of their allotment on the website of the BSE (Click here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Here, they will need to select Equity in Issue Type, then select ADITYA BIRLA SUN LIFE AMC LIMITED from the drop-down list in the Issue Name section, enter their Application Number and PAN Number in the respective boxes and then click on search to view their status.

The listing of shares of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC is likely to take place on Monday, October 11, 2021, on both the NSE and BSE.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Bofa Securities India and Citigroup Global Markets India are the global coordinators and book running lead managers to the offer and Axis Capital, HDFC Bank, ICICI Securities, IIFL Securities, JM Financial, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, SBI Capital Markets and YES Securities (India) are the book running lead managers to the IPO.