Adani Wilmar makes a tepid debut, lists at 4% discount from issue price

Adani Wilmar share price: Shares of edible oil manufacturer Adani Wilmar debuted on a tepid note and got listed at a discount of nearly 4 per cent from their issue price in the stock exchanges today.

The scrip got listed at Rs 221.00 apiece on the BSE, thereby registering a fall of 3.91 per cent from its offer price of Rs 230.00, while on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), it opened at Rs 227.00, down 1.30 per cent from the issue price.

However, the stock gained from its opening levels and within minutes touched a high of Rs 249.70 on the BSE and Rs 249.00 on the NSE.

At 10:10 am, the scrip was trading at Rs 245.65 on the BSE, up 6.80 per cent from the issue price while on NSE it was at Rs 248.45, up 8.02 per cent. The market capitalisation stood at Rs 31,926.60 crore, data from the BSE showed.

Over 4.74 crore shares of Adani Wilmar were traded so far on NSE while around 19.13 lakh shares have exchanged hands on the BSE, data from the respective stock exchange showed.

Adani Wilmar sells various cooking oils and other edible products such as wheat flour, soya products, basmati rice etc. under the Fortune brand. It is a 50:50 joint venture company between Gautam Adani-led Adani group and Singapore’s Wilmar group.

The IPO was met with a robust demand during its offer period from January 27-31, 2021. It got subscribed 17.37 times on the final day.

Reacting to the listing, Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart said, “Adani Wilmar is debuting the secondary market with a minor loss against the expectation of listing gain of 10-15 per cent. Tepid listing of Adani Wilmar can be attributed to weak market sentiments otherwise fundamental and valuations were good for this IPO. Those who applied for listing gain can maintain a stop loss of 200 while long-term investors should hold it. New investors can also look at buying opportunities at initial weakness.”