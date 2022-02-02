Adani Wilmar IPO share allotment status online: Here’s how to check your shares

Adani Wilmar IPO share allotment status: The initial public offering (IPO) of edible oil manufacturer Adani Wilmar was subscribed 17.37 times over the 12.25 crore shares that were on offer during the subscription period from January 27-31, 2022. The price band was fixed at Rs 218-230 per share.

Adani Wilmar IPO received bids of over 212.87 crore (212,87,80,550) shares against the total issue size of over 12.25 crore (12,25,46,150) shares, data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

The shares which are to be allocated for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 5.73 times, while those of non institutional investors was subscribed 56.30 times and that of retail individual investors (RIIs) was subscribed 3.92 times. Apart from this, shares for the employees’ segment was subscribed 0.51 times while the shareholder category saw 33.33 times subscription, the data showed.

The Adani Wilmar IPO only comprises fresh issue of equity shares and there will not be any secondary offering. The proceeds from the offer will be used for capital expenditure, repayment/prepayment of debt, funding strategic acquisitions and investments and general corporate purposes.

Adani Wilmar sells various cooking oils and other edible products such as wheat flour, soya products, basmati rice etc. under the Fortune brand, has cut its IPO size to Rs 3,600 crore from Rs 4,500 crore planned earlier. It is a 50:50 joint venture company between Gautam Adani-led Adani group and Singapore’s Wilmar group.

Investors are now looking forward to the share allotment date of the Adani Wilmar IPO. The company is supposed to finalise the allotment by Thursday, February 3, 2022, as per the timeline provided in the red herring prospectus (RHP). In case you have applied for the Adani Wilmar IPO, then here is how you can check the status of your allotment when it gets declared:

The allotment status will get updated on the website of the registrar of the IPO, which in this case is Link Intime India (Click here: https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html). Applicants will need to select Adani Wilmar Limited – IPO in the drop-down menu and enter either their PAN, application number or DP Client ID. and click on search to view their allotment status.

Apart from the registrar’s website, applicants can also check the status of their allotment on the website of the BSE (Click here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx). Here, they will need to select Equity in Issue Type, then select ADANI WILMAR LIMITED from the drop-down list in the Issue Name section, enter their Application Number and PAN Number in the respective boxes. Then they have to check on the ‘I am not a robot’ box and then click on search to view their status.

The listing of shares of Adani Wilmar is likely to take place on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, on both the NSE and BSE.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, J.P. Morgan India, BofA Securities India, Credit Suisse Securities (India), ICICI Securities, HDFC Bank and BNP Paribas are the book running lead managers to the IPO.