Friday, Feb 03, 2023
Adani shares nosedive again, removed from S&P Dow Jones Indices

In Friday morning trade, Adani Enterprises plunged 10% to its lowest since October 2021

Gautam Adani is also no longer Asia's richest person, having slid to 17th in Forbes' rankings of the world's wealthiest people. (Express Photo)
Companies of Adani Group saw their share prices extend declines on Friday amid continued selling pressure as well as concern about any systemic impact from disarray triggered by a US short-seller report critical of the group’s finances.

Investors have lopped off more than $100 billion from the market capitalisation of seven of the group’s listed stocks since Hindenburg Research last week questioned its debt levels and use of tax havens. Declines intensified after Gautam Adani shelved the Rs 20,000 crore share sale.

In an extra blow, S&P Dow Jones Indices on Thursday said it would remove flagship firm Adani Enterprises Ltd from widely used sustainability indices on Feb. 7, making the shares less appealing to environment-conscious investors.

Meanwhile, lawmakers have called for a wider probe into the matter, and the RBI has asked lenders for details of their exposure to the group, sources previously told Reuters.

In Friday morning trade, Adani Enterprises plunged 10% to its lowest since October 2021, taking losses to $28 billion since last week.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, Adani Transmission Ltd and Adani Green Energy Ltd also slumped 10% each. Adani Total Gas Ltd fell 5%.

The meltdown in share prices marks a dramatic turn of fortune for Adani, who in recent years forged partnerships with, and attracted investment from, foreign giants as he pursues global expansion in sectors as varied as ports and power.

Adani is also no longer Asia’s richest person, having slid to 17th in Forbes’ rankings of the world’s wealthiest people.

First published on: 03-02-2023 at 10:50 IST
