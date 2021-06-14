scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 14, 2021
Latest news

Adani shares fall after NSDL freezes foreign funds’ accounts

Adani Enterprises and Nifty 50-listed Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone were the top losers, plunging more than 15% each.

By: Reuters | Chennai |
Updated: June 14, 2021 11:33:41 am
adani shares, adani share price, adani stock price, adani power share, adani port share, adani enterprises share, adani news, adani green share, adani gas share, adani power news, gautam adani news, business news, nsdl newsGautam Adani. (Express archive photo)

Shares of Adani group companies fell by about 5% to 18% on Monday, after the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) froze the accounts of three foreign funds that are among the top stakeholders in the firms.

Adani Enterprises and Nifty 50-listed Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone were the top losers, plunging more than 15% each.

The NSDL has frozen the accounts of Albula Investment Fund, Cresta Fund and APMS Investment Fund, its website shows without citing a reason for the freeze.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Top News Right Now
Click here for more

The freeze on the three accounts could be because of insufficient disclosure of information related to beneficial ownership, according to a report in the Economic Times.

The funds have an investment of 435 billion Indian rupees ($6 billion) in Adani group companies, according to the report.

An Adani spokesman did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment. Reuters was unable to reach NSDL for comment.

($1 = 73.1300 Indian rupees)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 14: Latest News

Advertisement