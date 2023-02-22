Adani group stocks rout continues; Adani Enterprises tumbles over 11%

The rout in stocks of Adani group companies continued on Wednesday, as shares of all its firms fell tracking domestic equities. Adani Enterprises at 1 pm was down 11.35 per cent, trading at Rs 1,390.35 on the BSE. ACC, meanwhile, was down 5.53 per cent, trading at Rs 1,726.85 on the Mumbai-based exchange.

Ambuja Cement tumbled over 5.20 per cent by afternoon, while Adani Power, Adani Transmission, and Adani Total Gas, were locked in 5 per cent lower circuit.

Adani Green Energy, Adani Wilmar were down 4.99 per cent, locked in lower circuit limit. NDTV tumbled 4.96 per cent, trading at Rs 200-levels on the BSE.

Shares of many of Adani group firms also hit their lower circuit limits in morning trade.

Investors continued to exit Adani firms as domestic markets fell sharply today. BSE Sensex at 1 pm was down 676.31 points, or 1.11 per cent to 59,996.41. Nifty50 tumbled over 200 points, or 1.15 per cent, to 17,622.55.

The combined equity market value of Adani group’s 10 companies has slipped below $100 billion as firms have lost around Rs 11 lakh crore since the release of a report by US-based short seller Hindenburg Research on January 25. The report stated that the ports-to-power conglomerate was involved in “brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme.”

Guatam Adani-owned conglomerate has denied the allegations, saying it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements.