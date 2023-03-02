scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Advertisement

Adani group shares gain after Supreme Court order on Hindenburg row, block deals report

Four Adani Group companies' stocks, namely Adani Transmission, Adani Power, Adani Green, and Adani Wilmar, were locked in the 5 per cent upper circuit limit.

Adani group sharesAfter opening low, Adani group stocks, including Adani Enterprises, soared in early trade after reports of multiple block deals. (File image)
Listen to this article
Adani group shares gain after Supreme Court order on Hindenburg row, block deals report
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Adani group stocks were largely trading in positive but off from the day’s lows after the Supreme Court ordered Sebi to complete its probe on the report by Hindenburg Research within two months.

After opening low, Adani group stocks, including Adani Enterprises, soared in early trade after reports of multiple block deals. As per data available on exchanges, around 3.5 per cent equity of Adani Enterprises, nearly 3.9 crore shares changed hands today. The deal was worth Rs 5,520 crore. By 2.30 pm, Adani Ent was up 2.78 per cent, to trade at Rs 1,608 on BSE.

Meanwhile, Adani Ports, Adani Transmission, and Adani Green Energy also saw block deals, of 4.1 per cent, 2.5 per cent, and 3.5 per cent stakes, respectively, news reports stated.

The apex court, in its ruling today, asked market regulator Sebi to find out about any violations of rules, and manipulation of stock prices by the Adani group, as alleged by the US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research in its report published on January 24. The apex court has also formed a committee to review the regulatory mechanism in the wake of the controversy.

Gautam Adani welcomed the SC’s decision and said “it will bring finality in a time bound manner. Truth will prevail.”

By 2.40 pm, Adani Enterprises was trading 3.22 per cent higher, at Rs 1,615 on BSE. The stock was among the top losers at open.

Meanwhile, four Adani Group companies’ stocks, namely Adani Transmission, Adani Power, Adani Green, and Adani Wilmar, were locked in the 5 per cent upper circuit limit.

Advertisement

Adani Power was trading at Rs 161.40 on BSE, Adani Green at Rs 535.25, Adani Transmission at Rs 708.35 and Adani Wilmar at Rs 398.40.

Adani Ports and SEZ was trading at Rs 614.30, after gaining 2.02 per cent, meanwhile, Adani Total Gas was up 2.87 per cent, at Rs 733.65.

Also Read
Market updates
Sensex tanks 370 pts, Nifty at 17,300 levels; IT stocks top drag, Adani E...
Rupee vs dollar today
Rupee gains 8 paise to close at 82.50 against US dollar tracking domestic...
Adani group shares rebound
8 of 10 Adani group shares rebound; Adani Enterprises jumps over 14%
Shares of 4 Adani companies, LIC hit 52-week low

Ambuja gained 3.88 per cent, trading at Rs, while, 367.10 ACC was up 0.80 per cent, to trade at Rs 1,783.55. Meanwhile, Ndtv gained 4.41 per cent, and was trading at Rs 208.55 on BSE.

First published on: 02-03-2023 at 15:01 IST
Next Story

Paris Fashion Week: Model walks Heliot Emil runway engulfed in flames

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close