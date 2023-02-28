8 of 10 Adani group shares rebound; Adani Enterprises jumps 14.55%

Adani Group stocks rebounded on Tuesday after reports stated that business tycoon Gautam Adani is planning to prepay or repay share-backed loans worth $690 million to $790 million by March end. The step by the conglomerate came in an attempt to burnish its credit profile after a report by US-based short-seller Hindenburg triggered a massive stock rout in the group companies.

By 12.30 pm, Adani Enterprises was up 14.55 per cent, as the stock was trading at Rs 1,368 on NSE. In the opening trade, Adani Ent was among the top losers, and the stock was down almost 6 per cent.

Adani Ports was up 5.90 per cent, trading at Rs 595.15 on the Bombay-based exchange. Adani Wilmar was locked in a 5 per cent upper limit circuit, and was trading at Rs 361.40.

Adani group’s NDTV was also locked in the upper limit circuit, as the stock was up 4.99 per cent, trading at Rs 190.25 on BSE.

Ambuja Cements gained 5.54 per cent to trade at Rs 347.95, while Adani Green was up 4.01 per cent, to Rs 481. ACC Limited climbed 3.34 per cent and was trading at Rs 1,751 on BSE.

However, Adani Transmission and Adani Total Gas continued to trade in negative, as the two stocks were locked in a 5 per cent lower circuit limit. Adani Transmission was trading at Rs 654 on BSE while Adani Total Gas was locked at Rs 680.20.

By Monday, Adani group companies had lost over Rs 19 lakh crore due to the Hindenburg report and a broader decline in stock markets. The Hindenburg report, published on January 24, accused the conglomerate of “brazen stock manipulation,” and accounting fraud.

While Adani group has denied all the allegations by Hindenburg Research, the report has led to a massive stock rout in Adani companies.

The ports-to-power conglomerate has taken several initiatives to win back investors. This week, the group will hold roadshows in parts of Asia — mainly Singapore and Hong Kong — in a bid to win back investors’ confidence.